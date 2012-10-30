Automatic Vertical Bandsaw

This new system from HE&M Saw miters to 60 deg and features a flat panel touch screen that controls saw data, including total motor hours, hydraulic pump hours, system parameters, time of day and up to 999 individual jobs.

In Booth C-5508 HE&M Saw Inc. (Pryor, OK) is proud to feature the new VT120HA-60-TS automatic vertical bandsaw that miters to 60 deg and features our new flat panel touch screen controls. The touch screen panel on the saw allows the operator to program and save up to 999 individual jobs as well as to combine up to 12 individual jobs into as many as 99 different programs.

Additional information can be accessed on the touch panel that includes saw data, such as total motor hours, hydraulic pump hours, system parameters and time of day. Information about HE&M Saw contacts for service, coolant purchase and corporate telephones numbers are also available.

Other features include access to the Auto Run program, Program a Job, View Job Library, Program a Series, Manual Run and Control Panel. The touch screen panel also allows the saw operator to manually operate the system, adjusting and controlling the saw vises, band motor, guide arm, feed position, arm tilt, coolant and other functions by touching the various keys on the screen. These functions can also be operated through the various switches on the left side of the control enclosure.

The saw has a cutting capacity of 18 in x 24 in H at 90 deg, 16 in H at 45 deg (left miter)/14.75 in H at 45 deg (right miter) and 10 in H at 60 deg (left miter)/9 in H at 60 deg (right miter). The saw uses a 1¼ in blade with an arm cant of 4 deg powered by a 7.5 hp motor and a 5 hp hydraulic system.

The automatic barfeed has a 0 to 48 in feed stroke with multiple indexing to feed lengths automatically until the saw is out of stock or to a preset number of cuts. The console is a swing-away and features our new flat panel touch screen controls.

