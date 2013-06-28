Reaping the Benefits of Laser Tube Cutting

Business opportunities are not solely based on the flexibility of this technology, but on its potential for differentiation from competitors. The new design possibilities that laser tube cutting machines afford can give fabricators a competitive advantage.

As a multifunctional tool, the laser beam can process the most simple or complex part geometries. Its strength also lies in its ability to cut various materials and thicknesses of sheet metal.

Each finished work piece offers the best edge quality, eliminating additional processing. In metalworking, the technology is so widespread that it is difficult to think of sheet metal processing without this highly flexible tool.

However, while design engineers have been working with tubular structures for a long time, only recently have they begun to realize the benefits of laser cutting these tubes and profiles.

With a laser, tubes and profiles are not only processed faster but also with more flexibility and in a more cost effective way compared to conventional methods.

Now, as the desire for laser cutting grows faster than existing production capacities, customers recognize the strength and future of the tube and profile processing market.

THE BENEFITS

One of the greatest benefits of a laser tube cutting machine is its ability to reduce subsequent manufacturing steps. By laser cutting profiles, a fabricator not only simplifies the welding fixture design process but also the welding process itself.

In addition, the superior edge quality produced by the laser frequently eliminates time-consuming post processing steps compared to conventional technologies. Yet, the time and money saved by eliminating secondary processing is just one area where the technology supports the cost of investment.

Modern laser tube cutting machines also feature a number of innovations that positively impact the production process. Tubes are usually six or nine ft long and available in many different qualities, thicknesses and outer diameters. They may be round, or have a square, rectangular or oval cross-section.

A fully automated system can cut tubes and profiles up to 10 in diameter and wall thicknesses up to 0.3 in with minimal downtime. Step rollers support the tubes and automatically adjust to the respective diameters of the current work piece.

The self centering chuck also automatically changes position to accommodate different tube geometries and can even handle variance within a tube, such as inconsistencies typically found in corner radii.

All of this contributes to consistent, high-quality production so the fabricator is no longer completely reliant on the quality of manufactured tube. In addition, production is economical, even for small batches.

Since the slag created while cutting accumulates on the opposite wall of the tubes, managing slag can be especially critical in tube processing applications. In certain applications, such as those found in the medical or food industries, slag is unacceptable and tubes must undergo an additional cleaning process after cutting.

Laser tube cutting machines, however, can be equipped with a spatter guard device enabling the user to produce tubes with low-spatter inner surfaces. The spatter guard device consists of a lance holder which is added to the finished part supports.

While the tube is processed, the cutting spatters are caught in the lance. After processing, a stripper slides the finished parts off the lance leaving a clean tube on the part chute or unloading table.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

For many applications, a perpendicular cut is the most cost effective solution, yet there are others where a bevel cut is required.

The latest generation of tube laser machines with a bevel cutting head can perform high quality cuts up to 45 deg. This feature provides additional manufacturing capabilities not only in structural steel, but also in many applications in stainless steel and aluminum.

With the latest technology customers can pivot the cutting head up to 45 deg for additional flexibility in part design. This allows design engineers to accurately fit tubes and profiles into each other in various angles, and prepares the parts for welding.

For job shops producing parts for large corporations, the influence on part design might be very limited. Frequently, the customer’s drawing will dictate a bevel cut and this technology easily allows the fabricator to deliver parts to the exact specifications of its customer.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Although sometimes overlooked, tubes and profiles are used extensively in everyday life; from fitness equipment and bicycles to furniture and agricultural machines. Regardless of the industry, projections indicate that laser cutting tubes and profiles will remain strong in the future.

Especially for steel service centers or job shops that are currently active in 2D laser cutting, laser tube cutting technology can be highly lucrative to add to benefit from this prospective market. Customers report that with active marketing of new design possibilities, the demand for laser cut tubes and profiles significantly increases.

Many newcomers to the laser tube processing business quickly expand to two- or three-shift operations and frequently invest in an additional laser tube cutting machine after just a few years.

All this, within an attractive competitive environment and reasonable margins, has finally established laser cutting tubes and profiles as a promising and realistic business opportunity.