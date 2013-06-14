Speed Made Easy by Advanced Consumables

These advanced consumables from Tweco provide a quick change tip, smoother arc characteristics, reduced weld spatter and also make it easier for the operator to control the arc.

Tweco, a Victor Technologies (St. Louis, MO) brand, offers its Velocity MIG consumables platform, which is integrated into Tweco Fusion series of light-duty MIG guns.

The non-threaded, “drop-in” style Velocity contact tip eliminates the need to use vice-grips, welpers or other tools to remove the tip, even if the wire burns back and fuses inside the tip. The Velocity consumables design integrates the gas diffuser into the conductor tube. This creates an improved all-copper conductor path that provides better electrical conductivity and transfers heat more efficiently away from the tip. As a result, the arc becomes more stable and predictable.

“These consumables provide smoother arc characteristics, reduce weld spatter and make it easier for the operator to control the arc,” says David Wilton, the vice president of welding products. “This design eliminates all of the hassle associated with burn backs, as operators can change contact tips in seconds instead of fighting to remove a threaded tip.”

“Our field trials presented great results, across a broad cross-section of welders, from DIYers to code welders,” adds Ross Fleischman, a senior brand manager.

In addition, Velocity consumables reduce the number of replacement parts needed. In a traditional MIG gun, the front end consists of a conductor tube, brass gas diffuser, threaded contact tip and slip on nozzle. Velocity consumables integrate the gas diffuser/contact tip seating area into the end of the conductor tube. A threaded nozzle secures the contact tip against the seating area, and it also directs and smooths shielding gas flow for excellent gas coverage of the weld puddle.

Fusion MIG Guns

Tweco offers the Velocity consumables on its Tweco Fusion Series of light-duty MIG guns, which include the following models: Tweco Fusion 140 (140A @ 20 percent duty cycle), Tweco Fusion 180 (180A @ 40 percent duty cycle), Tweco Fusion 220 (220A @ 40 percent duty cycle) and the Tweco Fusion 250 (250A @ 60 percent duty cycle).

The Tweco Fusion Series is available as an aftermarket gun and is bundled with Thermal Arc’s Fabricator 3-in-1 Series of MIG-Stick-TIG welders. Tweco Fusion is offered at a price point compatible with light-duty MIG welding systems, yet maintains the Tweco heritage of designing rugged, reliable products. “We feel like operators will immediately notice the solid, more durable feel of this MIG gun,” notes Wilton.

Victor Technologies provides superior solutions for cutting, welding and gas control equipment under brand names that include Victor®, Victor®Thermal Dynamics®, Victor®Arcair®, Victor®TurboTorch®, Tweco®, Thermal Arc®, Stoody®, Firepower® and Cigweld®. www.victortechnologies.com