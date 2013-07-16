Fully Submersible 2-Axis Tilting Table for Wire EDM

Hirschmann Engineering USA, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL) has an available stainless steel, submersible 2-axis tilting and dividing table used in the manufacture of complex workpieces in wire, vertical, and small hole EDM applications, which include medical, power turbine, aeronautical engineering and gear manufacturing, among others.

The A/B-axis is equipped with an 80 mm diameter faceplate with mounting holes for fixtures and manual or integrated pneumatic tool clampers. The A/B axis is programmed and driven by the company’s controller H1625.AC2.1 which allows automatic sequencing via M-code to the machine tool control.

The NC program is generated via the keyboard or by downloading from a PC or machine control by using an RS232-interface. Direction integration to most OEM EDMs eliminating the need for the H1625.AC2.1 is also available.

Hirschmann offers submersible rotary index tables for EDM from their parent company Hirschmann GmbH and its subsidiary JS-GmbH (formerly the JauchSchmider Company), including a full line of programmable (Turn-While-Burn) single and multiple axes for integration.

Additionally, they offer time saving palletizing systems with guaranteed repeatability through “solid referencing” for machining centers, wire and sinker EDM, grinders, CMM and any application where you need to accurately quick change a workpiece.

