Manual Rollover Positioners for Welding All Part Sides

New 360 deg rollover positioners from Bluco give the welder full access to all sides of the part and can be used as a stand-alone fixture or complement an existing Bluco fixturing system.

August 13, 2013

Bluco Corporation (Aurora, IL) will display their new line of manual rollover positioners at WESTEC 2013. The show takes place from October 15-17 of this year, and the line of products will be shown at Booth 3432.

These rollover positioners can be used as stand-alone fixturing solutions, or complement your existing Bluco fixturing system. With 360 deg of rotation, the welder has full access to all sides of the part. Because the rotation is clocked in 22.5 degree increments (custom increments available), the part can always be located at the ideal weld position of each joint. There are several styles and lengths of positioners available to suit your application.

www.bluco.com

2 Comments



  • Dunitru Rusu wrote:
    Aug 2, 2015

    Please send information from welding fixture table with all details and fixing instruments

    Reply
  • Marco Bernabucci wrote:
    Jun 9, 2017

    Good morning,

    I’m Marco Bernabucci and I’m Manufacturing Engineering of Comau LLC (4400 Grand River Avenue, Novi, Michigan) and I’m interested on your product.
    In fact I need to discover more about trounion to use during the assembly process.

    Do you think could be possible to have one sale representative here in our plant where we could discover together wich type of trunion could be good for us and maybe have one trunion as demo for a couple of weeks.

    Please let me know.

    Thank you very much.
    Regards.
    Marco.
    Marco Bernabucci
    Manufacturing Engineer

    Comau SpA – Manufacturing
    44000 Grand River Ave – Novi (MI) – US
    Mob. +1 (248) 761 0517
    e-mail marco.bernabucci@comau.com

    Reply
