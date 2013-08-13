Manual Rollover Positioners for Welding All Part Sides

New 360 deg rollover positioners from Bluco give the welder full access to all sides of the part and can be used as a stand-alone fixture or complement an existing Bluco fixturing system.

Bluco Corporation (Aurora, IL) will display their new line of manual rollover positioners at WESTEC 2013. The show takes place from October 15-17 of this year, and the line of products will be shown at Booth 3432.

These rollover positioners can be used as stand-alone fixturing solutions, or complement your existing Bluco fixturing system. With 360 deg of rotation, the welder has full access to all sides of the part. Because the rotation is clocked in 22.5 degree increments (custom increments available), the part can always be located at the ideal weld position of each joint. There are several styles and lengths of positioners available to suit your application.

www.bluco.com