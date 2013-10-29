Dry Cutting Miter Saws Steel, Stainless, Aluminum and Other Non-Ferrous Metals, Plastics, Composites

The Model 9410 ND portable, dry cutting miter saw from CS Unitec makes metal cuts up to 4 in deep and is the only metal cutting machine on the market with stepless adjustments from -45 deg to + 45 deg.

CS Unitec, Inc. (Norwalk, CT) has introduced the Model 9410 ND portable, dry cutting miter saw for making metal cuts up to 4 in deep in steel, stainless steel and other materials. The 9410 ND is the only metal cutting machine on the market with stepless adjustments from -45 deg to + 45 deg.

Its 10 in Tungsten Carbide Tipped (TCT) saw blade dry cuts metal without the need for lubrication or manual deburring. The cutting table includes a 3-step quick release clamping system for securing the work piece. Strong and lightweight at only 42 lb, the 9410 ND has a 13 amp motor to deliver a speed of 1600 rpm. The saw is designed for use at construction sites or in the fabrication shop.

The Model 9410ND miter saw is ideal for dry cutting steel, stainless steel, plastic and composite materials using a 10 in carbide blade. Great for the precision cutting of metal tubes, pipes and profiles, without lubrication. No deburring necessary.

The 9410 ND saw has a 4 in depth of cut at 90 deg and is ideal for cutting tubes, profiles and more. Additionally, it dry cuts aluminum, nonferrous metals, plastics and composite materials. Fine cuts are produced in soft and sensitive materials. A 60-tooth TCT saw blade is supplied standard for mild steel, aluminum and other materials. CS Unitec also offers a 66-tooth blade for use on stainless steel and hard metals.

CS Unitec, Inc., 22 Harbor Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850, 203-853-9522, info@csunitec.com, www.csunitec.com.