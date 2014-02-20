High Performance Guns for Push-Pull Welding Operations
Magnum® PRO AL Push-Pull Welding Guns from Lincoln Electric reduce downtime for MIG and Pulsed MIG welding process operations.
Ideal for use in automotive, heavy equipment and industrial fabrication applications, Magnum® PRO AL Push-Pull Welding Guns from the Lincoln Electric Company (Cleveland, OH) optimize critical production aluminum welding operations by integrating features that reduce downtime, such as superior wire feeding technology that reduces friction in the wire feed path to decrease wire damage and support smooth wire feeding.
Applicable for MIG and Pulsed MIG welding process operations, other notable features of the Magnum® PRO AL model include:
- Quick-change liner, easily swapped by removing the set screw
- Patented EZ-Lock system to change or rotate gun barrels to any angle
- Lightweight, ergonomic handle – an equally balanced weight distribution between front and back provides excellent feel and control
- Recessed adjustment dial, located at the handle bottom to help prevent a change in workpoint while welding
- Flip-up drive roll cover, located at the thumb rest for easy wire access, as well as quick wire release for fast adjustments
- Insulated groove drive roll and idler roll to provide a consistent arc
- 225 amp rating at 60 percent duty cycle for air-cooled guns
- 450 amp rating at 60 percent duty cycle for water-cooled guns
Will this work with the lincoln 210 MP or is there a different push pull gun that will work?