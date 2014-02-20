High Performance Guns for Push-Pull Welding Operations

Magnum® PRO AL Push-Pull Welding Guns from Lincoln Electric reduce downtime for MIG and Pulsed MIG welding process operations.

February 20, 2014

Ideal for use in automotive, heavy equipment and industrial fabrication applications, Magnum® PRO AL Push-Pull Welding Guns from the Lincoln Electric Company (Cleveland, OH) optimize critical production aluminum welding operations by integrating features that reduce downtime, such as superior wire feeding technology that reduces friction in the wire feed path to decrease wire damage and support smooth wire feeding.

Applicable for MIG and Pulsed MIG welding process operations, other notable features of the Magnum® PRO AL model include:

  •  Quick-change liner, easily swapped by removing the set screw
  •  Patented EZ-Lock system to change or rotate gun barrels to any angle
  •  Lightweight, ergonomic handle – an equally balanced weight distribution between front and back provides excellent feel and control
  •  Recessed adjustment dial, located at the handle bottom to help prevent a change in workpoint while welding
  •  Flip-up drive roll cover, located at the thumb rest for easy wire access, as well as quick wire release for fast adjustments
  •  Insulated groove drive roll and idler roll to provide a consistent arc
  •  225 amp rating at 60 percent duty cycle for air-cooled guns
  •  450 amp rating at 60 percent duty cycle for water-cooled guns

www.lincolnelectric.com

1 Comment



  • Mike wrote:
    Jun 7, 2017

    Will this work with the lincoln 210 MP or is there a different push pull gun that will work?

    Reply
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
June 11 - 17, 2017
Alabama Robotics Technology Park – Tanner, AL
ESPRIT Worldwide Conference 2017
June 12 - 16, 2017
Sheraton Universal Hotel – Universal City, CA
HxGN LIVE 2017
June 13 - 16, 2017
Venetian Resort Hotel – Las Vegas, NV
Clean and Green Seminar
June 13 - 14, 2017
CJI Process Systems – Santa Fe Springs, CA
Manufacturing World Japan 2017
June 21 - 23, 2017
Tokyo Big Sight – Tokyo, Japan
See All Events »
Social Media