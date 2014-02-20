High Performance Guns for Push-Pull Welding Operations

Magnum® PRO AL Push-Pull Welding Guns from Lincoln Electric reduce downtime for MIG and Pulsed MIG welding process operations.

Ideal for use in automotive, heavy equipment and industrial fabrication applications, Magnum® PRO AL Push-Pull Welding Guns from the Lincoln Electric Company (Cleveland, OH) optimize critical production aluminum welding operations by integrating features that reduce downtime, such as superior wire feeding technology that reduces friction in the wire feed path to decrease wire damage and support smooth wire feeding.

Applicable for MIG and Pulsed MIG welding process operations, other notable features of the Magnum® PRO AL model include:

Quick-change liner, easily swapped by removing the set screw

Patented EZ-Lock system to change or rotate gun barrels to any angle

Lightweight, ergonomic handle – an equally balanced weight distribution between front and back provides excellent feel and control

Recessed adjustment dial, located at the handle bottom to help prevent a change in workpoint while welding

Flip-up drive roll cover, located at the thumb rest for easy wire access, as well as quick wire release for fast adjustments

Insulated groove drive roll and idler roll to provide a consistent arc

225 amp rating at 60 percent duty cycle for air-cooled guns

450 amp rating at 60 percent duty cycle for water-cooled guns

www.lincolnelectric.com