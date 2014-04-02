Center Punch Quickly Measures Angles and Marking Pipe

The Sumner Center Punch from Sumner Manufacturing includes a digital inclinometer gage set on an angled base, ideal for measuring angles on pipe.

April 2, 2014

Sumner Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Houston, TX) introduces the Sumner Center Punch, which includes a digital inclinometer gage set on an angled base, ideal for measuring angles on pipe. The easy to read digital gage displays angles to the nearest hundredth and is removable from the angled magnetic base. The angled base contains a push button spring-loaded striking hammer for clearly marking pipe at the desired locale.

“Our Center Punch introduces a flexible, easy-to-read, easy-to-use tool for marking angle on pipe that has yet to be matched in the industry,” states Sumner national sales manager Brendan Conway. “The removable gage really makes this Center Punch a 3-in-1 tool.”

Founded in 1965 in Houston, Sumner Manufacturing has served the welding and mechanical contracting industry for nearly a half century, creating high quality material lifts, jack stands, pipe fit-up clamps, welding tools, and material carts that are currently used daily in more than 50 countries around the world in numerous industries. All Sumner products are built with the concept of providing safe, common sense tools which are priced right. Sumner Manufacturing maintains offices in Houston, Canada, China, the UK and the Netherlands.

lthomas@sumner.comwww.sumner.com

4 Comments



  • Timothy J. Jackson wrote:
    Aug 12, 2014

    I am looking for a pipe center head tool with inclinometer for use with 3/4 in through 3 in N.P.S. piping. Recently procured 5 of these Sumner tools, however these are for 4 in and greater. Need to diversify to smaller sizes as well. Do you carry these?

    T.J.

    Reply
  • Les Thomas wrote:
    Aug 13, 2014

    Right now the above Center Punch is the only model we carry. Will keep comments like these in mind when looking at producing future products.

    Reply
  • Daniel Hoskins wrote:
    Oct 4, 2016

    What is the cost of the center punch pipe marker with inclinometer?

    Reply
  • Roy Telling wrote:
    Apr 7, 2017

    Hi, I live in Finland and could use one of these for my work as a boilermaker working in sheet metal and structural fabrication. Can you tell me equipment price and the price of shipping? Do you sell these with dial indicators? Wanted to know because I have used them before. Thank you and God bless. Roy

    Reply
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Hyundai WIA Open House
April 11 - 12, 2017
Hyundai WIA Machine Tool America – Itasca, IL
How to Apply IoT and Predictive Analytics in the Manufacturing Domain
April 13, 2017
Webinar hosted by CIMdata, Ann Arbor, MI
Metalworking Manufacturing & Production Expo
April 18, 2017
Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre – Winnipeg, MB
Clean Air Academy
April 18 - 19, 2017
RoboVent – Sterling Heights, MI
Precision Machining and Technology Show
April 25 - 27, 2017
Greater Columbus Convention Center – Columbus, OH
See All Events »
Social Media