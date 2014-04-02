Center Punch Quickly Measures Angles and Marking Pipe

The Sumner Center Punch from Sumner Manufacturing includes a digital inclinometer gage set on an angled base, ideal for measuring angles on pipe.

Sumner Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Houston, TX) introduces the Sumner Center Punch, which includes a digital inclinometer gage set on an angled base, ideal for measuring angles on pipe. The easy to read digital gage displays angles to the nearest hundredth and is removable from the angled magnetic base. The angled base contains a push button spring-loaded striking hammer for clearly marking pipe at the desired locale.

“Our Center Punch introduces a flexible, easy-to-read, easy-to-use tool for marking angle on pipe that has yet to be matched in the industry,” states Sumner national sales manager Brendan Conway. “The removable gage really makes this Center Punch a 3-in-1 tool.”

Founded in 1965 in Houston, Sumner Manufacturing has served the welding and mechanical contracting industry for nearly a half century, creating high quality material lifts, jack stands, pipe fit-up clamps, welding tools, and material carts that are currently used daily in more than 50 countries around the world in numerous industries. All Sumner products are built with the concept of providing safe, common sense tools which are priced right. Sumner Manufacturing maintains offices in Houston, Canada, China, the UK and the Netherlands.

