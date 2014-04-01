New Lightweight Hole Punchers with Power Reverse Punch Increase Productivity

The Hougen®-Ogura® models 75002.5PR and 75004PR hole punching machines feature a lightweight single body construction that allows punching of holes in steel in as little as 2.3 seconds.

Hougen Manufacturing, Inc. (Swartz Creek, MI), inventor of the mag drill annular cutter and leading manufacturer for magnetic drills, has added two new electro-hydraulic hole punchers to their lineup of hole punching machines.

The new Hougen®-Ogura® models 75002.5PR and 75004PR feature a lightweight single body construction allowing you to punch holes in steel in as little as 2.3 seconds. Both models include the new “Power Retractable” Punch system which allows the user to power reverse the punch back out of hole. This improves productivity in harder, more elastic materials which tend to grip the punch (not allowing it to auto return to the home position) after the hole is produced. The punch units are lightweight at 24.9 lb (11.3 kg) making them easy to move around and operate without the need for a lift or assistance.

Both the 75002.5PR and 75004PR use only electrical power to operate the motor and the self-contained hydraulic system. No additional hydraulic pumps or hoses are needed. The 75002.PR provides 10.1 tons of punching pressure to punch round holes up to ¾ in (19 mm) in diameter through ¼ in (6.4 mm) material and oblong holes up to 9/16 in x 13/16 in (14 mm x 21 mm). The 75004PR has an increased punch pressure of 16.9 tons and can punch round and oblong holes in materials up to 3/8 in (9.5 mm) thick. Both units can punch holes in flat bar, H-steel, angle iron and channel.

The electro-hydraulic hole punchers use the exclusive Hougen®-Ogura® punch & dies which are available in a wide variety of sizes. Accurately locating the hole position is easy with the punch jog down feature and the adjustable throat depth gauge. The punch units are available in 120V and 230V power options and come standard with a work stand for placement of the punch on a work table and a foot switch for hands free operation.

In addition to the new hole punchers, Hougen Manufacturing provides machine shops, fabricators, erection and installation crews, and maintenance personnel with a wide range of holemaking equipment, from lightweight ultra-low profile drills to large heavy duty production style magnetic drills. Other products offered include a wide assortment of magnetic drill accessories that broaden their application potential, plus a wide range of “12,000-Series” annular cutters, heavy-duty industrial annular cutters for machining applications and cutters for holemaking in sheet metal and plate.

www.hougen.com