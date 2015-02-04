Drilling, Tapping and Threading Holes

Take a look at some of the newest equipment and tooling that are helping shops make their holemaking operations more productive and profitable.

DRILLING EQUIPMENT

PORTABLE MAGNETIC DRILL WITH MULTI-AXIS POSITIONING

The MAB 800 KTS portable magnetic drill from CS Unitec, Inc. (Norwalk, CT) features multi-axis positioning that allows the drill to be adjusted up to 2.156 in forward/backward and up to 4.75 in left/right after the magnet is adhered to the surface. With infinitely variable torque control and full-wave electronics, this heavy-duty drill cuts holes up to 2.375 in diameter with annular cutters in structural steel and other metals. The servo-assisted drilling feature helps maintain feed pressure during operation.

Additional capabilities include twist drilling up to 1 in diameter and tapping up to 1.125 in diameter. A stroke length of 10 in makes the MAB 800 KTS ideal for steel engineering, plant construction and more. The 16 Amp, double-insulated, reversible motor has a 4-speed oil bath gearbox (40-110, 65-175, 140-360, 220-600 rpm) for applications requiring high power. This unit has a quick-change keyless cutter system for ¾ in Weldon Shanks, saving time and money. An arbor for 1.25 in Weldon Shank is also included. Safety features in the MAB 800 KTS include an Electronic Safety Shutoff Sensor to automatically shut down the drill motor if the magnet loses contact with the material. The magnet has a holding force of 6,600 lb.

The MABasic 200 portable magnetic drill is a heavy-duty, single-speed workhorse has an 8.2 Amp motor and a no-load speed of 450 rpm. It drills up to 1.25 in diameter, 5.75 in depth with annular cutters in structural steel and other metals. The drill accepts cutters with a ¾ in Weldon Shank. With an optional chuck, this model easily converts to a standard drill press with a 6.333 in stroke for conventional twist drilling up to ½ in diameter. The MABasic 200 is equipped with an internal lubrication system that increases the life of annular cutters by reducing friction and wear. The Electronic Safety Shutoff Sensor automatically shuts down the drill if the magnet loses contact with the material, protecting both operator and equipment. The machine’s magnet has a holding strength of 3,080 lb.

Tungsten Carbide-Tipped (TCT) Hole Saws are ideal for applications where cutting with a magnetic drill is not feasible, such as tight spaces where a magnetic drill cannot easily fit and material too thin for the magnet to attach. The 1-Series TCT Hole Saws include a center pilot drill for cutting holes up to 1 in deep, with diameters ranging from 9/16 in to 4 in. Cutters up to 3.25 in diameter feature a 3/8 in shank, while cutters 3.3125 in diameter and larger feature a ½ in shank. The 2-Series heavy-duty TCT Hole Saws feature a spring-loaded pilot pin to easily eject the slug. The milled 3-flat shank fits ½ in chucks. The 2-Series Hole Saws are available in diameters from 9/16 in to 1.375 in and drill up to 9/16 in deep.

CS Unitec, Inc., 22 Harbor Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850, 203-853-9522, www.csunitec.com.

AUTOMATED DRILLING SYSTEM

The Auto Drill 20 from ESAB Cutting Systems (Florence, SC) is a fully automated drilling system available on ESAB large gantry cutting machines. The system features programmed feed rate, fully automatic tool cycle, and automatic tool mist lubrication. It can be combined with either oxyfuel or plasma cutting tools in a multi-process system that allows greater productivity and elimination of secondary operations by drilling and cutting on the same machine in the same automated operation.

The Auto Drill 20 is supplied with drilling parameters for a wide range of hole sizes, making it easy to produce plasma or oxyfuel cut parts with precision drilled holes in a single operation. All drilling parameters are captured and automated by the on-board Process Database so they can be easily called up manually or fully automated by the part program. The fully automated drilling system features:

All drilling parameters are fully automated

HSK 63 Manual Quick Change Tool Holder

Dual linear rail vertical slide

13 in (350 mm) vertical stroke

Automatic tool mist lubrication

Variable spindle speeds

Available on Avenger X or larger machines

Drill carriage can be driven by an independent Y-Axis drive for maximum positioning accuracy

A Lexan safety hood allows viewing of the drilling operation while protecting against flying chips. On a water table, the safety hood prevents drilling holes any closer than 9 in from the nearest table sidewall. The Accu-Lube mist lubrication is standard and provides a low volume pulsed lubrication and adjustable pulse rate, with no need to capture the lubricant and no issues with dust collectors. Water based (green) lubricant is recommended for best results.

ESAB Cutting Systems, 411 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501, 843-664-4394, www.esab-cutting.com.

MANUAL FAST HOLE DRILLING MACHINE

The Versamax FHD26M Manual Fast Hole Drilling Machine from Single Source Technologies Consumables Group (Auburn Hills, MI) is built to SST specifications and can be used in applications ranging from simple WEDM start holes to complex patterns containing multiple hole sizes. The machine has X-, Y- and Z-axis travels of 11.8 in, 9.8 in and 13.8 in (300 mm, 250 mm and 350 mm), respectively. Maximum workpiece weight is 330 lb (150 kg), with maximum workpiece size of 17.7 in, 11.8 in and 11.8 in (450 mm, 300 mm and 300 mm), respectively.

Glass scales are on the X, Y and Z axes. An advanced dielectric system and reservoir has both a full-sized EDM filtration unit and integrated di-resin system with dedicated pumps. A user-friendly ZNC control provides simplistic control of machining. A large touch keypad and LED digital readout offer easy operation and positioning. The machine has a one-year warranty.

Single Source Technologies, 2600 Superior Court, Auburn Hills, MI 48236, 248-232-6200, Fax: 248-632-6201, www.singlesourcetech.com.

