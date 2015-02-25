Need a Lift?

Does your shop need to move heavy loads more effectively or position materials at work stations more efficiently? Here is a review of some of the latest equipment that can help you get the job done.

HIGHER-DUTY OVERHEAD CRANE

Uniton is a robust overhead crane from Konecranes USA, Inc. (Springfield, OH) that can be tailored for unique heavy-duty lifting applications by using a rugged construction concept with multiple trolley configurations and proven components, including Core of Lifting (motor + gearbox + control system). Too often, crane manufacturers reduce the cost of their cranes by reducing product features, simplifying the traditional design and deferring to lower quality components. Uniton reverses this trend by offering a competitive, heavy-duty solution without compromising quality.

Standard features include fabricated box end trucks with 90 deg MCB-type bearing housings that are easy to replace and promote long life. The robust design also benefits from two-point drum suspension that inhibits deflections of the rope drum from causing misalignment in the connection between the drum and gearbox. These cranes are available in a wide range of load options, hoisting speeds, lift heights, trolley gauges, frame sizes and capacities, from 6.3 tons to 160 tons with a single trolley and up to 320 tons with two trolleys. Uniton cranes can be built to meet CMAA duty requirements up to Class F.

In addition to being adaptable and economic, the durable Uniton crane includes Shock Load Prevention and Slack Rope Prevention as standard features to help protect both the crane and load against potential operator error or misuse. The pendant and radio control devices are also designed to handle rugged use. The inverter controls come standard in all motions (bridge, trolley and hoist). Inverter drives provide a smoother lifting experience and reduce wear on mechanical components when compared to contactor-controlled cranes. As an optional feature, Extended Speed Range Plus (ESR+) allows for higher lifting and lowering speeds when loads less than the rated load are handled. When the load is less than 10 percent of the rated load, the hoist can be operated at up to 250 percent of the nominal speed, minimizing peak power and energy consumption for a more economical operation.

Optional load control features include Sway Control, Inching, Microspeed, Hoist Synchronization and Tandem Drive, which links the actions of two cranes. Each Uniton crane is designed and built for the ambient conditions of the user’s operation, defined by the application and environment in which the crane will operate. This means factors like temperature, humidity and corrosive elements are anticipated during manufacturing, which helps extend the lifetime of the crane.

Konecranes also offers durable, compact manual hoists for environments where electricity is impractical or not available. Manual hoists can also be used for maintenance applications. As part of this extensive hoist offering, there are four kinds of manual chain hoists: the KL and KLP Manual Lever Pullers, the KM Series II Manual Chain Hoist, and the Army style hand chain block hoist. Load ranges are available from ¼ ton to 20 ton. All models provide an economical solution for a variety of manual lifting applications and have been designed to offer safe operation when used appropriately by a trained operator.

An important component of hoist safety is its durability. On these models the alloy steel chains are galvanized for corrosion resistance and dual Pawl Weston-style brakes with two friction discs not only provide four braking surfaces, but also are enclosed to protect against dirt. The hoists and lever pullers fully comply with the demanding international standards required by ASME B30, and an open chain path allows simple inspection and cleaning. In addition to their durability, these manual hoists and lever pullers offer exceptional adaptability. With a compact and light weight design, they can be easily used in many locations and installed into existing equipment.

Users can also choose a hand-geared chain trolley or manual push trolley, both of which are offered in standard and low headroom configurations. The KL and KLP manual lever pullers are able to operate in tight spaces with 360 deg handle rotation. Models are also available with non-standard lifts or for hazardous environments. Konecranes further extends the reliability and lifecycle of every hoist with a network of service technicians – the largest in the industry.

From a maintenance perspective, TRUCONNECT® Remote Monitoring and Reporting from Konecranes is designed to enhance safety, optimize maintenance, and facilitate component lifecycle assessment on overhead lifting equipment. This remote monitoring and reporting service features continuous data collection to provide users with a clear view of crane usage. Since overhead crane maintenance can now be planned according to actual usage, shops will achieve improved safety and higher efficiency.

This service is ideal for any heavy-duty overhead crane application in which manual crane monitoring is difficult. Add the new safety alerts feature to the standard reporting service and get a focused selection of safety-related data soon after the event occurs. Once in place, safety alerts are issued by email and/or SMS for an overload or overheat event soon after it occurs, facilitating prompt action as necessary. Usage data is collected from the crane through a remote connection and compiled into web views and customer reports that are available through a secure online customer portal. The portal offers easy access to the historical data of the crane, with important crane-specific data collected in real time.

This service offers three distinct benefits for the customer. First, overloads, emergency stops and other safety issues are captured and clearly brought to the customer’s attention for possible corrective actions, which may include operator training to improve worksite safety and productivity. Second, it optimizes maintenance, focusing on the right maintenance at the right time based on real crane usage. Third, the customer can see how the hoist is actually used, calculate estimated remaining service life of certain components, and plan and budget crane maintenance actions with greater confidence.

The full TRUCONNECT offering will, in the future, include a variety of distinct remote services, ranging from periodic data reporting to real-time diagnostics, technical support and production monitoring. This service is currently available for CXT and SMARTON lines of industrial cranes.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™ that serve a broad range of manufacturers and provide services for lifting equipment and machine tools of all makes. The group has sales of 2.1 million euros, with 11,800 employees at 600 locations in 48 countries.

Konecranes USA, Inc., 4401 Gateway Boulevard, Springfield, OH 45502, 937-525-5533, Fax: 937-525-5550, www.konecranesUSA.com.

