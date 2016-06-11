Grinder Automation, New Centerless Grinder

GCH Machinery, Total Grinding Solutions and GCH Tool Group will display a remanufactured ID grinder, a new TGS-CL-6020 CNC centerless grinder, and an exclusive CNC two-axis dresser.

In Booth N-7467, grinding experts from GCH Machinery, Total Grinding Solutions (TGS) and GCH Tool Group (Warren, MI) will be on hand to discuss grinding applications and challenges. They offer shops a “total solution” to all grinding needs, including full turnkey grinding systems, grinder design, grinder process and grinding automation. “We have been successfully helping customers improve their grinding operations longer than any other machine builder,” said Dan Geddes, the president of GCH Machinery, TGS, and GCH Tool Group. “Since we first cut our teeth on grinding applications over five decades ago, we’ve been fully focused on the improvement of customers’ grinding operations.”

New equipment on display will include:

A remanufactured ID grinder from GCH Machinery, which remanufactured an antiquated ID grinder and turned it into a state-of-the-art grinding system. Featuring hydrostatic Y-axis and Z-axis tables, this grinder now keeps pace with any of today’s models while maintaining a .001mm accuracy.

The new TGS-CL-6020 CNC centerless grinder from Total Grinding Solutions that offers precision grinding for production of components requiring tight tolerances. The machine offers sub-micron-level precision, largely due to its high rigidity.

An exclusive CNC two-axis dresser from GCH Tool Group that makes fast work of the most complex part geometries — whether linear, straight, stepped or tapered — and handles circular interpolation for concave and convex shapes and arcs with ease and accuracy. This CNC dresser easily adapts to all Cincinnati centerless grinders and can be modified to fit OD cylindrical grinders.

No company is more passionate or knowledgeable about grinders than GCH Machinery, a one-stop, turn-key provider. From centerless grinders to double disc grinders and beyond, they have the expertise, experience and resources to take an older machine and turn it into a state-of-the art automatic grinding machine production center. GCH Tool Group houses the world’s largest inventory of new spare parts and components for centerless, ID, OD, double disc and surface grinders.

GCH Tool Group, 13265 East 8 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48089, 586-777-6250, Fax: 586-777-2578, sales@gchtool.com, www.gchtool.com.