An Artillery of Software Automation Tools

Shop Floor Automations will present new software releases for machine monitoring, DNC communication, CNC program editing, document control, and tool management.

Shop Floor Automations (SFA; La Mesa, CA) is bringing an artillery of tools for the manufacturing field to Booth E-3240. From software updates to a new hardware solution, the nearly two-decade-old company seeks to further enhance the manufacturing industry. A reseller of Predator Software since 1998, SFA will be informing IMTS attendees about new software versions, plus the incredibly versatile Touch HMI. Version 11 of Predator Software, with solutions from this brand for machine monitoring, DNC communication, CNC program editing, document control, and tool management will soon be available with an IMTS sneak peek.

Looking to replace bar code readers, hand-held terminals, or proprietary hardware on the shop floor? Want simplified data collection to see why your machines are down, and be able to access this information via a tablet, PC, or even via the CNC Controller? Need buttons to transfer NC programs, or launch the part drawing on the shop floor for the operator? Predator Touch HMI is changing the need to invest in hardware and provides shop floor operators an easy way to interact with management and the Predator Software line. From custom color-coding options to setting up specific layouts, prompts, and launching of third party applications, SFA will integrate the solution for the end user as desired without a large investment.

Also in the realm of software updates, DataXchange Machine Monitoring from Scytec will be experiencing changes that SFA will be speaking to tradeshow attendees about. New OEE charts, views from their real time dashboard, multiple part time analysis reports, a shop floor layout view in the dashboard, and various equipment status comparison charts that analyze equipment utilization across a span of different days are all new features. Scytec pricing now includes a greater quantity discount for machine monitoring when adding machines with MTConnect, Fanuc Focas, and legacy machine tools.

The newly branded SFA Connect Series of products includes the USB Connect, Floppy Connect, LAN Connect, Ethernet Connect, and more. All Connect products help machine shops enhance and empower themselves with automation tools that make operations more efficient and effective. The new piece of the Connect Series, the Multi Connect, was developed in partnership with Moxa and will be available from SFA in Q4. Exclusive early info and an in-person preview of the Multi Connect will be available at the show, plus you can get more information by contacting their sales department at 877-611-5825.

Shop Floor Automations, 5360 Jackson Drive, Suite #202, La Mesa, CA 91942, 619-461-4000, Fax: 619-461-5918, www.shopfloorautomations.com.