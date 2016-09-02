Next Generation Technology for Drilling Pipe

For pipe drilling and hole cutting, the MagDrill Disrupter 30 from Magswitch/Euroboor uses a uniquely flexible drill base for a superior grip on flat and round pipe outer and pipe inner surfaces a little over two inches in diameter,

Magswitch Technology, Inc. (Lafayette, CO) and Euroboor BV (Zoetermeer, Netherlands) offer MagDrill Series tools that incorporate Euroboor superior drill technology with Magswitch patented and patent pending technology to create the next generation of drilling technology on round and thin material, changing the way pipe drilling and hole cutting is done. The first of the series, the MagDrill Disrupter 30, has a uniquely flexible drill base that is capable of superior grip on flat and round surfaces, pipe outer and pipe inner, with its novel swiveling magnet base design, landing on pipe a little over two inches in diameter.

In addition to the novel swiveling base, the drill tip is located inside the magnetic base allowing for higher tip pressure in a much more compact tool. The powerful 4-pole motor combines high torque functionality with temperature protection and low noise. The drill panel is easy to operate with a simple switch to turn the drill on or off. The locking feature of the base prevents magnet arrays from deactivating during use to ensure safer operation of the tool. Compared to competitor drill bases, the MagDrill Disrupter 30 delivers better results on thinner steel. Additionally, the progressive actuation of the magnetic force provides precise positioning before applying the full magnet hold. Importantly, the magnet turns 100 percent off and does not accumulate magnetic material from the drill site.

Magswitch Technology, Inc., 1355 Horizon Avenue, Lafayette, CO 80026, 303-468-0662, Fax: 303-951- 9918, www.magswitch.com.au, www.euroboor.com.