Real Time Non-Contact Measurement of Round Pipe And Profiles

The Profile360 G4 in-line, real time, non-contact measurement system from Starrett is ideal for continuously monitoring OD, OOR, and circumference for round pipe and profiles in diameters up to 1,600 mm.

The Profile360 G4 (Generation 4) is an in-line, real time, non-contact measurement system from The L.S. Starrett Company (Athol, MA) that is ideal for continuously monitoring OD, OOR, and circumference for round pipe and profiles in diameters up to 1,600 mm. The system employs CrossCheck Line Laser Sensors to digitize the profile, compare it to a CAD template and continuously monitor key dimensions. Dimension changes often indicate a change in material, equipment, or process, resulting in poor quality or high scrap or reclaim cost. By providing 100 percent inspection that immediately displays the results of all line adjustments, the Profile360 G4 improves quality and production yields, decreases start-up time and reduces the cost of scrap and rework.

The Profile360 G4 can be installed in two locations: in-line before cutting and in final inspection. When installed in final inspection, the system measures the OD, OOR, and circumference of the pipe ends and body to assure compliance with API and other standards. This includes a pipe length measurement system that measures the pipe length, and also associates each measurement to its position along the length of the pipe. When installed prior to cutting, the system measures OD, OOR, and circumference continuously. These measurements can be used to fine-tune the tooling during a set up change, and then alarm whenever the values approach the allowable limits so that an operator can intervene before a quality fault occurs. The Profile360 G4 includes many new features, including:

25 percent Accuracy Improvement – now 0.045 percent of the field-of-view.

Data Collection and SPC Module – see full-screen trend charts and alarm charts, export measurements to a database, and view SPC charts and statistics in real-time, among many other possibilities.

Alarm Notification Module – receive instant email notification when an alarm condition is met.

Advanced Reporting Module – now you can select the start and end times for the report. The software will execute reports based on events, save as PDF, and generate automatic emails to appropriate personnel. SPC Control Charts may also be included on the final run report.

Ethernet Cameras – cameras now communicate over Ethernet, resulting in improved spare parts cost and availability.

Quick-Release Guide Rollers – now you can detach the guide rollers by hand without removing screws so the system can be pulled off-line quickly.

Easy Cleaning – the sensors have been made more accessible so they are easier to reach for periodic cleaning.

LED Light Stack – LEDs use less power than the old incandescent bulbs and have very long life cycles.

Quick-Release Cable Connectors – all cables plug into the base, allowing for easy removal of the measurement frame for maintenance.

The L.S. Starrett Company, 121 Crescent Street, Athol, MA 01331, 978-249-3551, www.starrett.com.