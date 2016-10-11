Coolant Filter Serves as a Modular Solution for Abrasive Machining

The base model of the SVF Series Grit Guard coolant filter from Sunnen has twin and quad cartridge filters that can be augmented with magnetic separator, paper bed filter and chiller. Both 55 gal and 110 gal units are compatible with water or oil-based coolants and designed for performance, reliability, and maintainability.

The SVF Series Grit Guard® coolant filter from Sunnen Products Company (St. Louis, MO) is a build-to-suit solution with progressively higher levels of filtration available, along with chilling, to meet process requirements in abrasive machining. Base Grit Guard models are available in 55 gal and 110 gal capacities, equipped with twin and quad PF filter cartridges, with a total filtration capacity of 8,800 sq in and 17,600 sq in respectively.

Modular design allows adding a deep bed paper filter (110 gal only), magnetic separator and cooling to suit the application. A heavy duty two-stage centrifugal pump provides a nominal flow rate of 2.5 gpm. The large easy-to-access settlement tank increases efficiency and filter element life. PF filter cartridges are available for 11 micron, 18 micron, and 60 micron chips in both oil- and oil/waterbase-compatible configurations. The magnetic separator option is capable of handling chips up to 100 micron size, the Grit Guard filter is ideal for most grinding, lapping and honing operations.

The U.S.-made Grit Guard filter is robustly built with high-reliability components and convenience features, such as fork truck pockets, level gauge, filter-pressure gauge, spare filter storage compartment, and overpressure protection. The high capacity swarf container is equipped with a hoist eye, and a drain tray allows used filters to be drained back into the tank before disposal.

Grit Guard filters have a NFPA-79 compliant electrical system and a robust Brinkman progressive-stage centrifugal pump. Options include an integrated PRAB magnetic separator, deep bed paper filter (110 gal only), and Turmoil chiller. A unit status light, that alerts operators to reduced flow conditions, is standard. Grit Guard filters come with full documentation, and Sunnen stocks spare parts for rapid delivery.

