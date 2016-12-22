Advanced Analytics and Deep Learning in Condition-Based Maintenance

The FIELD system from FANUC provides intelligent condition-based maintenance to help optimize the performance and life of CNCs, robots, peripheral devices and sensors used in automation systems.

FANUC America Corporation (Rochester Hills, MI) offers their new Intelligent Edge Link and Drive (FIELD) system that provides advanced analytics and deep learning capabilities for their CNCs and robots, peripheral devices and sensors used in automation systems. The FIELD system allows applications, such as Zero Down Time (ZDT), or capabilities, such as deep learning or machine learning, to be applied in the Edge level of a factory site. The FIELD system is based on Edge computing where a large amount of data is processed within the manufacturing site, minimizing the volume and cost of sharing data, while also providing a secure connection to the Cloud for suitable applications. The data that is on the FIELD system from various machines can also be used for collaboration among equipment, performance optimization, improved traceability and quality control.

FANUC collaborated on the development of FIELD with Cisco (San Jose, CA), the worldwide leader in IT-enabled digitization; Rockwell Automation (Milwaukee, WI), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information solutions; and Preferred Networks, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence solutions. FIELD consists of hardware and software that allows multiple external computing devices to be added to the plant network in a highly secure manner.

This software suite is composed of both open source and proprietary licensable products (from Cisco and Preferred Network). Once the FIELD software is loaded and configured, the machine data from all the automation equipment, including CNC machines and robots, can then be accessible to application developers through an open Application Programming Interface (API). The easy access to machine data significantly reduces the effort for a third party to develop applications to run on the FIELD system, providing a variety of monitoring, analytic and real-time functions.

FIELD connects to a versatile range of products, including CNCs, robots, ROBOMACHINEs, and Rockwell Automation programmable automation controllers (PACs) using a variety of monitoring/data collection protocols, including MT-Link i and ROBOMACHINE Link i, EtherNet/IP and HTTP. Live data monitored by the FIELD system includes progressive CNC functions and deep learning, process applications and data collected from automation equipment. “FIELD is the next generation of intelligence for us,” said Joe Gazzarato, the director of product development at FANUC America. “We’re showing how the FIELD system can enable new applications that drive significant improvements in machine reliability, quality, flexibility and speed to elevate manufacturing efficiency and profitability.”

ZDT is an application that runs on the FIELD system and currently collects data from more than 6,000 robots in 26 factories. ZDT monitors these robots to see if the application is causing abnormal wear that could lead to a failure and, if so, FANUC sends parts with support to the site to address the issue before any downtime occurs. ZDT also keeps track of robot usage and sends reminders at appropriate intervals to ensure important maintenance activities are completed on time. As the FIELD system and ZDT grow in the marketplace, FANUC will be able to help more customers with intelligent condition-based maintenance notifications and help optimize the performance and life of their robots.

A ZDT data collector running on a Cisco UCS (server) can collect data on robots and send it to the cloud. Monitors will show the benefits of ZDT and each robot’s health data is available in the cloud, such as RV, motor, E-stop, energy usage, maintenance reminders, etc. “The convergence of Internet of Things and industrial manufacturing has begun. Connectivity to equipment on the factory floor is growing at a rapid pace,” added Gazzarato. “This connectivity opens the door to new sources of data enabling applications that can leverage this data to deliver real business value.”

