Advanced Welding Solutions

The new ClassMate Robotic Trainer from Lincoln Electric provides welding educators with a complete advanced manufacturing solution for robotic welding training, demonstration and recruiting at every level.

Employers in every region are demanding that welding educators deliver prospective employees prepared to work with advanced technologies like robotic welding and programming. The new ClassMate™ Robotic Trainer from The Lincoln Electric Company (Cleveland, OH) provides welding educators with a complete advanced manufacturing solution for robotic welding training, demonstration and recruiting at every level, including community and technical colleges, trade schools and workforce development programs. The ClassMate robotic cell features a compact robotic arm from FANUC® Robotics, the most popular robot manufacturer in the United States. The classroom-ready system comes with everything needed to get started, including instructor training, curriculum, a fully functional welding power source, integrated fume control and safety equipment, and a large expandable surface that easily sets up in seconds.

Designed to fit through a standard doorway, the ClassMate cell allows instructors to teach robotic programming concepts in the classroom using common 120V input power and quickly move to the lab for hands-on welding practice. Using available WeldPRO® software, students can perform offline programming and then test their skills on the manufacturing-ready robotic cell. An optional patent-pending robotic 3-in-1 welding fixture allows students to practice a number of industry-standard weld joint configurations. The cell comes with more than a dozen complete project curricula designed to encourage active inquiry, higher-level thinking and easy integration into advanced manufacturing education programs. Each lesson provides learning activities, step-by-step instructions and discussion questions. Purchasers also enjoy access to Lincoln Electric’s Train-the-Trainer Program, including curriculum and safety materials, as well as a basic robotic training course for up to three instructors.

Lincoln Electric also offers their new H-Frame Weld Cell and Positioners from Easom Automation Systems Inc. (a Lincoln Electric company; Madison Heights, MI) that can integrate up to four FANUC robots into the weld cell and combine with a Lincoln Electric power supply, depending on the user’s needs. The floor-mounted H-Frame weld cell features two-piece, modular construction, including the robot base assembly, for easy installation. Complete perimeter guarding includes safety light screens and solid panels. The final main axis sweep has wedge-lock positioning. The H-Frame weld cell is ideal for use in a high production capacity environment and/or high precision applications. The robot mounting configuration allows for a small footprint, the quick-change tool frame allows for multiple tool change-outs, and the modular build allows for a low-effort redeployment of multiple or future products.

Options include integration of single, dual, triple or quad robots to applications; a fume extraction hood; an operator convenience package, including a fan, light and 110 volts alternating current (VAC); overhead bridge mounting, with or without servo slides, that can convert into two to four robots; high-speed, roll-up safety doors; and optional controls package with Allen Bradley/Siemens programmable-controller and HMI. Available high capacity H-Frame positioners are rated at 1,000 kg (2,200 lb) per side, with a maximum load offset of 90 mm (5.5 in) and two available axis heights: 740 mm (29.5 in) and 900 mm (35.4 in) as standard. The increased weight capacity permits multiple parts fixtures on the same frame. The positioners’ vertical-tool-exchange axis is supported by a large diameter, high capacity, anti-friction turntable bearing, with motion servo motor or robot auxiliary axis control. A hollow-bore floating tail stock allows easy fixture installation and quick changeovers, providing simple utility routing to the fixture.

