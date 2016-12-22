Augmented Reality Delivers Real-Time Welding Feedback During Training

AugmentedArc from Miller Electric enhances what students see and hear during training by superimposing computer-generated images onto their view of the real world. Students work with real 3D objects and can see them overlaid with computer-generated images.

Miller Electric Manufacturing Co. (Appleton, WI) has announced their new AugmentedArc™ Augmented Reality Welding System for welding education. Designed for use by beginner and intermediate-level welding students, this system helps students complete their training faster and instructors make more effective use of their time and resources. Miller® AugmentedArc simulates multi-process MIG, TIG, flux-cored and stick welding, blending real-world and computer-generated images into a one-of-a-kind augmented reality environment. The system is designed to combine the efficiency and economy of classroom education with the effectiveness of hands-on welding experience for a realistic welding simulation that can be used by trade schools, union facilities and industrial training departments to optimize training efficiency and minimize material costs.

“With AugmentedArc, instructors can safely train more students in less time at less cost, while helping them become better welders,” said Steve Hidden, the account manager of education and training at Miller Electric. “This system delivers the most realistic welding simulation in the industry.” With a user experience designed to engage and motivate students, AugmentedArc helps students quickly develop proper technique while also reducing the cost of materials used in training, such as wire, gas and coupons. Even students who have never welded before can start working with the system almost immediately, benefitting from an experience that closely resembles live arc welding and delivers immediate and quantitative visual feedback on their welding techniques.

AugmentedArc enhances what students see and hear during training by superimposing computer-generated images onto their view of the real world. Students work with real 3D objects and can see them overlaid with computer-generated images. The system’s specially designed helmet uses a camera and sensor to send video and positioning data to the system computer, which processes that data and creates a realistic welding simulation and graphic information based on the student’s actions. This simulation is then sent to a heads-up display panel and speakers inside the helmet. To the user, this seems like actual welding – complete with metal workpieces, weld arc and weld beads – to help them gain process knowledge and experience.

Using AugmentedArc, students can practice on all common joint types, including pipe, in all positions, from initial techniques to the most advanced skill levels. Instructors can use the system to make more effective use of their time while providing students with an immersive augmented reality experience. The system also records video for instructors to read, replay and evaluate. In addition, instructors can remotely manage AugmentedArc, customize the curriculum, develop assignments, run reports and monitor each student’s performance. This system joins the LiveArc™ Welding Performance Management System in the Miller portfolio of comprehensive weld education and training solutions.

