Automating the Shop Floor

The Smart Factory connects and integrates real-time information, advanced technology and human ingenuity in the application of manufacturing intelligence to every aspect of the business. Welcome to competition in the Internet of Things.

Networking Machine Tools with the Internet of Things

IndraMotion MTX from Bosch Rexroth now controls up to 250 axes in 60 independent NC channels using one control hardware with open interfaces into the world of multi-touch operating devices and simulation programs.

Real-Time Predictive Maintenance and Service of FMS in the Internet of Things

Fastems uses ThingWorx technology from PTC to facilitate remote monitoring of condition-based maintenance and service to increase FMS uptime and production capacity.

Unlock Hidden Real-Time Shop Floor Data for Continuous Improvement

Advanced MV2 MES software from Paper-Less optimizes production operations through unique electronic shop packets, deep integration with production workflows, browser-based user interface, multi-language support and open ERP integration.

Intelligent Shop Floor Interface for Operator Feedback

SmartTouch from Spectrum CNC Technologies serves as a shop floor interface for Multi-DNC software that couples with state-of-the-art communication hardware networks, CNC machine tools, and robots to provide machine communications and control.

Compact, High Speed Laser Cutting Automation

Ideal for unmanned operations, the compact QUICK CELL 3015 automated laser cutting system from Mazak Optonics uses factory floor space more efficiently by stacking the load and unload pallets.

Industry 4.0 Shop Floor Management Software

Freedom eLOG production management software from 5ME gets an update to maximize the power of Industry 4.0 for more productive, profitable operations.