Automation and Robotics for the Small Shop

DMG MORI Systems takes on the responsibility for all trades within the system to provide the user with an efficient, automated production system – either standard or customized – that guarantees optimal workpiece costs.

DMG MORI USA (Hoffman Estates, IL) Systems offers Standard Automation for workpiece and pallet handling, as well as turnkey projects with manufacturing Cells and production Systems. Each user’s production and assembly process is critical for automated solutions. The challenge for DMG MORI engineers and technicians is to understand the production system and provide the user with an efficient, automated production system – either standard or customized – that guarantees optimal workpiece costs. Depending on system configuration, quantities can vary from one item (as in moldmaking) to quantities of 2,500 items a day (as in cylinder head production in motor block lines).

These systems involve holistic turnkey solutions in which DMG MORI Systems, as a general contractor, takes on the responsibility for all trades within the system. If desired, third-party machine tools can be integrated as part of the project, as well as the use of peripherals from partners, such as washing machines, measuring stations and honing machines.

Intelligent transparency of production systems through to complete production plants is a top priority in Industry 4.0. Whether it involves master computer solutions or an integral CAD/CAM link with CELOS®, DMG MORI considers the creation of intelligent systems, consisting of machine and automation that are able to optimize themselves independently when it comes to efficiency and availability, to be an important component of the future. “The use of collaborative robots (cobots) will play a key role in the systems in future,” predicts Jürgen Gross, the head of sales for DMG MORI Systems. “Cobots can support people wherever there are human-machine, human-assembly or human-material interfaces. However, the necessary requirements for this will be furnished by the manufacturers of the robots themselves. “We will continue to concentrate on our core competences as a system integrator and competence partner for our customers.”

Thanks to robotic technology, investment costs in the field of automation have dropped drastically so that small and medium-sized shops are now turning their attention to the indisputable quality and cost benefits of robotic applications. However, a certain degree of reluctance is still noticeable in some shops due to their lack of know-how in programming and their uncertainty of the robot not being used to full capacity and becoming a risk. The innovative Robo2Go software application from DMG MORI overcomes this hurdle through flexibility that enables it to be used on up to four lathes if required with the aid of a lifting device to maximize investment security. This system can also be set up on the control panel with just a few entries to minimize tooling times while optimizing utilization rates, giving shops a clear competitive advantage.

“What makes this so special is that the robot is not programmed via the FANUC teach pendant,” explains Gross. “This takes place via a special Robo2Go App from the graphic control and CELOS operation system. The operator needs no knowledge of robots because once configured by our service team, the robot operates completely parameter-based via CELOS.” In other words, all the operator has to do is enter the dimensions of the workpiece, the chuck and the gripper, then select one of the pre-defined arrangements of the workpiece tray and finally start the automatic process. “This innovative way of programming a robot enables especially small shops entry into flexible automation without the need of any expert knowledge,” notes Silvio Krüger, the head of operations at DMG MORI Systems.

DMG MORI USA, 2400 Huntington Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192, 847-593-5400, Fax: 847-593-5433, us.dmgmori.com.