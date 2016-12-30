Connecting Tools for The Internet of Things

Cutting tool and tooling systems specialist Sandvik Coromant US (Fair Lawn, NJ) has unveiled its CoroPlus™ suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that is aimed at helping manufacturers prepare for Industry 4.0. The concept is designed specifically to improve the control of productivity and costs through a combination of connected machining and access to manufacturing data and expert knowledge. CoroPlus is the umbrella name for a new platform of connected tools and software; essentially comprising technologies that can send and/or receive data. The concept makes it possible to reduce data waste and improve manufacturing processes, from pre- to post-machining, through the use of connected technology and machining knowledge from Sandvik Coromant.

“Users not only get access to our product and application data through connected software and hardware, but with sensor-equipped tools they can adjust, control and monitor machining performance in real time,” explains Göran Näslund, the head of digital machining at Sandvik Coromant. “The entire machine shop can be controlled via accurate on-site data dashboards, through the cloud and via integration with the user’s software and machine environment. CoroPlus connects into existing software environments through open APIs, offering two-way connectivity and accurate data quality.”

The principal benefit for production managers is that CoroPlus makes it possible to optimize manufacturing through better understanding and insight into what’s happening in the workshops and machining environment, on either a micro or macro level. From a CAM programmer’s perspective, connection with accurate tool and application data means that recommendations can be adapted to specific tasks. There are also advantages for operators as machining processes can be monitored remotely. Furthermore, specific sensor-equipped tools can be controlled to ensure that breakages are avoided and performance is secured with data intelligence collected live throughout the machining process. The offer currently comprises dashboard solutions, software solutions in CoroPlus Tool Guide and Adveon™ Tool Library, as well as Silent Tools™+ and CoroBore®+ cutting tools, and Promos 3+ machine monitoring IoT system.

“With this software suite we are partnering with machining tool builders, cloud suppliers and network companies,” adds Göran. “In this way, we can help users capitalize on new technology developments. Our role is to increase productivity and flexibility through value-creating technological advancements in digital machining.” Ultimately, CoroPlus makes it possible for manufacturers to take the next step in industrial evolution by making use of new cyber-physical systems – meeting the needs of the Smart Factory now and moving forward.

