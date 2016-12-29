Fully Programmable Automatic Circular Cold Saw

The CPO 315 HFA-CNC automatic circular cold saw from Scotchman has a large 10 in touch screen control, an unlimited length setting with a 30 in single length shuttle and variable speed control for quick setup.

The CPO 315 HFA-CNC from Scotchman Industries®, Inc. (Philip, SD) is their newest fully programmable automatic circular cold saw that comes standard with a large 10 in touch screen control, an unlimited length setting with a 30 in single length shuttle, variable speed control, and a two-year warranty. Quick setup and part length change; plus the first part cut is always accurate (within ±.006 in per index).

Scotchman also offers their latest sawing automation option, powered by RazorGage: their SUP 600 NF Upcut cold saw has been coupled with AngleMaster technology and is now a true production saw. It is programmable and will feed material, cut multiple angles at different part lengths and more with a push of a button. This Upcut Circular Cold Saw is designed specifically for cutting non-ferrous material and features a 24 in (600 mm), 132-tooth carbide blade that is capable of producing round cuts up to 9 in diameter and rectangular cuts up to 15 in x 6 in. The SUP-600 NF offers an increased cutting capacity not found in traditional pivot down saws. Coupling this saw with the new AngleMaster measuring system creates a semi-automatic programmable saw system that automatically rotates to any cut angle, pushes material into the saw and automatically rotates to the next desired angle, resulting in a completely finished part.

This system can store cut lists on its 21 in touch screen control. It is ideal for the aluminum extrusion market. Standard features include an adjustable feed rate, mitering capability with fixed stops at 22.5 deg, 45 deg, 90 deg, -45 deg, and -22.5 deg, two horizontal and two vertical pneumatic clamps to secure material being cut, and a 4-1/2 in port for chip collection plus a drawer under the bottom of the saw. The SUP-600 NF is available in 230 volt and 460 volt configurations and is backed by Scotchman superior warranty.

