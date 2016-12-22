Highly Automated Custom Welded Tubing

OMCO's new highly automated 200 ft long mill permits the efficient manufacture of highly processed, standard shaped tubes or custom profiles to fit customer needs.

OMCO Corporation (Wickliffe, OH), the largest custom roll former in the United States, offers custom welded tube manufacturing with their new highly automated 200 ft long mill that permits the efficient manufacture of highly processed, standard shaped tubes or custom profiles to fit customer needs. The line incorporates a 330 ton pre-punch press, a 3.5 in rafted roll forming mill, and a 150 kW high frequency welder with integrated eddy current monitor. Material thickness up to 0.250 in can be accommodated. “This new mill provides a cost-effective alternative for customers needing non-standard welded tubes, as well as for customers who have been purchasing standard tube shapes and then modifying them with slots or holes,” said Greg Myers, director of sales and marketing at OMCO. “We expect this custom capability to be very attractive to makers of material handling systems, rollover protection (ROP) and falling object protection (FOP) structures, torque tubes, transportation industry components and other equipment.”

OMCO Corporation, 30396 Lakeland Boulevard, Wickliffe, OH 44092, 440-944-2100, www.omcoform.com.