Highly Efficient Robotic Arc Welding

The KR 16 arc HW robot by KUKA offers both torsion-type dress packages and infinitely rotating arc welding dress packages that not only improve component accessibility, but also simplified offline programming.

HW (Hollow Wrist) robots from KUKA Robotics Corporation (Shelby Township, MI) have a payload capacity of up to 16 kg and a reach of up to 2,016 mm that can access even hard-to-reach weld seams. The KR 5-2 arc HW robot has a 50 mm opening in the arm and wrist that allows the arc welding dress package to be routed in the protective interior of the arm. The KR 16 arc HW robot offers both torsion-type dress packages and infinitely rotating arc welding dress packages that not only improve component accessibility, but also simplified offline programming. The KR 16-3 L8 arc HW not only shields the dress package from mechanical influences, but also prevents undesirable whiplash motion during reorientation of the robot.

Thanks to compatibility with all common welding devices, as well as water and gas-cooled torches, these HW robots provide the greatest possible flexibility. Their very low weight enables high dynamic performance, simple installation and easy mounting on the ceiling. Their stable manipulator boasts extremely high repeatability and masters even applications with critical cycle times. Reduced disruptive contours and a large distance between axis 5 and the robot flange allow them to weld deep within the workpiece, enlarging the workspace and offering better reachability, even in the case of large workpieces. A robust arm design with double-sided mounting of the robot wrist ensures reduced vibrations during welding, which remains resilient in the case of minor collisions. The sixth axis is designed for infinite rotation that eliminates the need for time-intensive rotation back to the start position, thereby shortening the processing cycle time. Intelligent robot technology combines maximum flexibility with optimal results: their consistent high quality of weld seams eliminates the need for time-consuming rework.

A single KR C4 system on an HW robot controls everything, including the robot, motion, sequence, and process and safety control. It unites all of the control tasks for efficient use of the robot inside a smart system that provides maximum energy efficiency to sustainably conserve valuable resources and minimize the cost risks inherent in rising energy prices. Its integrated energy management uses standby modes and an Eco mode to reduce energy consumption by up to 95 percent, either by reducing the robot velocity or through programmable brake systems that maintain the robot’s position without any impact on energy consumption. It can simulate and calculate energy consumption, even in the engineering phase. During operation, the KR C4 displays and verifies energy consumption on its control panel. This degree of efficiency with transparent energy consumption forms the basis for energy saving certification with tax advantages (ISO 50001).

A welding equipment package for an HW robot can be put together from a wide range of manufacturers, with components uniquely combined to suit specific application requirements and spare parts inventories. Additional special options can be supplied, such as TCP calibration, torch cleaning systems, TouchSensor technology for component and seam finding, arc sensor for seam tracking, and laser sensor technology for seam finding and seam tracking.

KUKA Robotics Corporation, 51870 Shelby Parkway, Shelby Township, MI 48315, 866-873-5852, www.kuka.com.