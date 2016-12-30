Hypertherm Expands Volunteer Program

Giving their associates an additional eight hours of paid time off each year will help them dedicate more time to volunteer jobs like coaching, mentoring, and tutoring.

Hypertherm Inc. (Hanover, NH), a U.S. based manufacturer of plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting systems, has announced an expansion of its Community Service Time (CST) program for 2017. The company will increase volunteer time from 24 to 32 hours, providing all associates with an additional eight hours of paid time off each year to volunteer in their community.

The company envisions the expanded hours will help their associates dedicate more time to volunteer jobs requiring a fairly substantial time commitment like coaching, mentoring, and tutoring. It will also help nonprofits who have trouble finding volunteers able to make a regular weekly or monthly commitment, and nonprofits who need help during non-traditional hours.

“We are excited to offer this expanded benefit to all our associates many of whom already serve in excess of 24 hours a year,” stated Jenny Levy, the company’s vice-president of corporate social responsibility. “By expanding our investment in CST, our hope is more associates can make recurring volunteer commitments, deepening their effectiveness at the organizations in which they serve.”

Launched in 2003, the program has grown from an initial 16 hours per associate, in part because the company has found the program benefits both the community and its associates who return to work more energized and engaged. Today, more than 80 percent of their global associate population volunteers, serving an average of 15.5 hours a year. Combined, that amounts to more than 18,000 hours so far this year and nearly 100,000 hours since the program’s inception.

Hypertherm’s CST program is one part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility. In addition to volunteer time, the company also awards thousands of dollars in grants through its HOPE Foundation and has ambitious environmental stewardship goals that include producing more efficient products and zero landfill waste by 2020.

www.hypertherm.com