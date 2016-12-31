igus Offers Live Chat Capabilities

Instant online support is now available for a wide range of questions and concerns, including pricing quotes and sample request, as well as assistance in specifying, or even identifying components already in use.

For help with specifying parts, receiving quotes, solving application problems and troubleshooting mechanical issues, igus ® Inc. (Providence, RI) customers are now able to receive instant feedback from trained company representatives via online chat. With the new integration of live chat capabilities, customers are able to receive answers to their inquiries instantly from trained technical representatives located around the globe.

Instant online support is available for a wide range of questions and concerns, including pricing quotes and sample request, as well as assistance in specifying, or even identifying components already in use. Live chat is now available on igus product pages, Monday – Friday during regular business hours.

igus develops industry-leading Energy Chain® cable carriers, Chainflex® Motion Cables, DryLin® linear bearings and linear guides, iglide® plastic bushings, and igubal® spherical bearings. These seemingly unrelated products are linked together through a belief in making functionally advanced, yet affordable plastic components and assemblies. With plastic bearing experience since 1964, cable carrier experience since 1971, and motion cables since 1989, the company provides the right solution from over 100,000 products available from stock.

www.igus.com