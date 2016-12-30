Integrated Digital Tooling Portal

My Pages portal from Seco Tools is transparent for every user in every part of the machining process, from the operator and programmer to purchasing. It offers easy, round-the-clock access to save time and improve working processes.

The My Pages portal from Seco Tools, LLC (Troy, MI) allows shops to seamlessly interact through one simple, user-friendly interface that is compatible with all mobile and desktop devices. My Pages provides users all the information they need about Seco products and services. The portal is secure, as well as easy to use and navigate. Its well-structured menu guides users to information that allows them to select the proper tools for their particular application and that helps them maintain those tools. My Pages also lets customers view the delivery status of orders as well as any test reports of shared projects. Its sophisticated, yet simple digital tool recommendation function – Suggest –offers a first choice tool recommendation based on the material information and cutting conditions the user inputs for a machining task. The user can easily adapt and fine-tune his or her individual data at any time to optimize the tooling choice. With Suggest, users gain 24/7 access to proven technical expertise in the field of metal cutting.

The integrated Threading Wizard provides highly precise recommendations for tools and cutting data and generates a CNC program that fits to the customer’s individual requirements. My Pages is transparent for every user in every part of the machining process, from the operator and programmer to purchasing. It offers easy, round-the-clock access to Seco’s proven expertise and decades of experience to save time and improve working processes.

Seco also offers their new EPB 890 digital boring heads that bring never-before-seen levels of usability, unmatched performance and unsurpassed precision to fine boring operations. The technology’s easy-to-read digital display provides cutting-head position readings in both absolute and relative modes. EPB 890 boring heads eliminate the risk of errors in finish boring – often one of the final operations on costly components – and significantly increase efficiency in part production. Users can set the ultra-precise digital boring heads to 1 µm to achieve perfect hole geometry and surface finish. EPB 890s are the only boring heads in the world that can set both relative diameter adjustments and absolute diameter measurements. Their intuitive Universal Digital Display Controller (UDDC) plugs directly into the head and is self-holding, freeing up the user’s hands to make adjustments. A large display panel always shows readouts horizontally, making it easy to read data from any position.

A built-in autobalancer further enhances performance and user friendliness by automatically adjusting the head’s counterweight along the same axis as the setting piston for its insert holder. This ensures that the EPB 890 is perfectly balanced every time its diameter is adjusted. EPB 890 boring heads are available in four head sizes with Graflex machine-side connections. These heads bore diameters from 1.53 in (39 mm) to 4.52 in (115 mm), and the digital displays show measurements in metric or inches. Double coolant flow to the front and back of the cutting insert optimizes chip evacuation, improves finished part quality and increases their longevity.

To significantly improve the heat removal process in high-speed parting-off applications, the new Seco 150.10-JETI system incorporates high speed steel blades, Jetstream Tooling technology and tool blocks with coolant inlets to increase productivity, tool life and part quality. Together, these elements provide high-pressure coolant with a straight path to the cutting edge in an optimized means of effectively penetrating the friction zone between the cutting edge and workpiece for fast heat removal, proper chip evacuation and superior part finishes. The 150.10-JETI system moves freely in tight workspaces and operates closer to the spindle due to a compact assembly free of external piping and connections. The elimination of these components also eliminates spare part costs and allows for a reduction of tooling inventory

Available in 20 mm and 25 mm sizes, the high speed steel blades maximize insert stability, accommodate insert widths from 2 mm to 6 mm, and are compatible with a variety of tool blocks. Seco square-shank blocks are available in both metric and imperial sizes, with dimensions that range from 10 mm x 10 mm to 32 mm x 32 mm.

Seco Tools, LLC, 2805 Bellingham Drive, Troy, MI, 248-528-5451, bob.heery@secotools.com, www.secotools.com/us.