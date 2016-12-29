Integrated Robot Automation
Methods Machine Tools, Inc. (Sudbury, MA), offers a myriad of automation solutions for multitasking, CNC machining, deburring and inspection cells integrated with robots, including:
- FANUC CR-7iA collaborative robot (cobot) that can work without the need for a surrounding safety fence, facilitating easier collaboration between operator and robot. A unique feature of this robot is a laser scanner installed at its base that senses when a person gets too close and enables the robot to slow down or stop as needed. Unlike standard yellow FANUC robots, the CR-7iA is green and designed with a softer exterior surface. Operators use a robot pendant as a control box for programming the motions of a robot.
- A Nakamura-Tome AS200 lathe cell that replaces automation guarding around the cell with collaborative guarding that uses laser scanners to detect when a person approaches the machine. When a person begins to approach, the lights around the machine tool turn from green to yellow and the FANUC robot slows down. If the person gets closer, the lights turn red and the robot stops moving.
- A FANUC RoboDrill JobShop Cell that uses Methods/Fanuc JobShop 2D vision, which is optimized for quick setup between geometrically-shaped parts. Operators use FANUC IR Robot Guided Vision to photograph any geometric part they choose from a bin, enabling the FANUC robot find that part using 2D vision. 3D Vision bin picking is also available using a FANUC robot that picks from a much smaller size bin (12 in x 14 in x 5 in), which is ideal for job shops with smaller lot sizes and frequent changeovers. This is unlike much larger robots and larger bins (4 ft x 4 ft x 4 ft) that are typically used in the automotive industry.
- Custom work cells, such as a cell that was designed and built for a customer that uses three stand-alone FANUC robots placed together to create a fine-tuned deburring cell, where two of the robots work on deburring and the third robot washes the part (part process machining).
- A High Speed RoboDrill Twin Cell that features one FANUC robot loading two machines with no auto doors to slow down the cycle. This robot is a special “Wash Down” version that is designed to work in wet environments and is noticeable by being unpainted. Wash-down robots such as this are normally used in applications such as the food industry. Without the doors, part exchanges are reduced from 8-10 seconds down to two seconds and a 60-second cycle time, including tool changeover.
Methods provides extensive applications engineering support, installation, parts, service and training through a network of large state-of-the-art technology centers and dealers throughout North America.
