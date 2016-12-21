Link Online Data Management of Cutting and Welding Systems

CutCloud and WeldCloud from ESAB provide a wealth of analytical tools and customizable dashboards for shops that want to use them as stand-alone software.

ESAB Welding and Cutting Products (Florence, SC) introduces their CutCloud™ online data management system along with advancements in their WeldCloud™ online data management system, including the ability for these software programs to bi-directionally share data, as well as incorporate gas management information. CutCloud and WeldCloud provide a wealth of analytical tools and customizable dashboards for shops that want to use them as stand-alone software. In addition, they integrate with other business intelligence systems, such as Power BI, SAP®, QlikView® and Tableau®.

CutCloud is an extension of ESAB’s well-known DataLeap™ software modules that give users an overview of all production flows, an insight into all manufacturing processes and specific indications of untapped potential for optimization in production. CutCloud enables users of ESAB cutting systems equipped with Vision Series controls to access all DataLeap tools on any network-enabled device, as well as it will automatically receive software as well as other cutting technology update notifications and download updates and deploy them to all machines in the future. With DataLeap and CutCloud, users can:

Monitor manufacturing performance of machines automatically and link data to scheduled order and part data for full traceability on material and parts.

Automatically program or set up a part based on a scanned code.

Transfer data automatically (instead of manually inputting information into production processes and record results) and automatically generate higher quality reports.

Make real-time responses to production floor activities statistics.

Record and visualize events and errors on cutting machines.

Fully integrate nesting, cutting and ERP systems with automatic data transfer of order data and production status.

New WeldCloud functions include the ability to remotely adjust welding parameters for systems equipped with an ESAB U82 controller with built-in web server option, the ability to create a “welding passport” file tree that organizes every weld session on large components, the ability to add documents (such as an NDT report or WPS sheet) and the ability to capture data from multi-head submerged arc applications. Where competitive reporting systems poll at 60 second or 92 second intervals, WeldCloud polls at a frequency of 1 Hz to provide essentially real-time reporting. Coupled with the new ability to calculate and display deposition rate and heat input from automated and mechanized welding applications (as well as volts, amps, watts, wire feed speed and travel speed), WeldCloud offers immediate and greater insight into welding data. It enables data-driven decision making so that metal fabricators can move their true levers of productivity and quality, as well as make better use of working capital.

WeldCloud is offered on Aristo® MIG 4004i Pulse semi-automatic, Aristo MIG 5000iR robotic and LAF/TAF sub arc welding systems. Users can purchase these systems WeldCloud-ready. Some existing systems can be retrofitted with a communication module. More than a data recording system, WeldCloud enables a wealth of analytics so users can:

Facilitate traceability from single welds to the complete product because the core of the system is a comprehensive database containing key information of every weld seam.

Develop weld schedules on a single machine, move them into the cloud and then push them out to other welding systems.

Remotely manage welding parameters, set limits and set alarms for deviations.

Monitor and act upon various productivity reports across operations in disparate locations.

Increase responsiveness of repair and maintenance operations by instantly receiving alerts from WeldCloud-enabled machines in your fleet, effectively lowering your overall machine down time.

Share and analyze data by teams across multiple data collection sites, using any computer, tablet or smart phone connected to the same internal network as the welding systems and database.

“The factory of the future links together all of its machine ecosystems. Connecting CutCloud and WeldCloud provides metal fabricators with seamless integration. Whether a shop is just venturing into automated tracking and reporting tools or has already embraced the factory of the future concept, this can help them take the next step, or work with their existing systems,” explains Roul Kierkels, the global product manager of DDA and WeldCloud for ESAB. “By using an open architecture, this can interlink all of the production data in a business, across all departments. Operating, machine and quality management data are collected to bring complete transparency to production flows, including order processing, process times and more, so shops can immediately see where optimization is possible,” adds Holger Hahn, their global product marketing manager application software.

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products, PO Box 100545, 411 South Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501-0545, 843-669-4411, Fax: 843-664-4258, www.esab.com.