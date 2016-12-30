MA Automotive Tool & Die Implements SMIRT DieBuild

MA Automotive Tool & Die is the largest die manufacturer in South Africa and part of the industrial group Gruppo CLN (Caselette, Italy). They produce dies for medium and large automotive stamping parts.

The company initially introduced the visualization and tool-path programming solutions from SMIRT in 2015 to improve their process efficiency and reduce manufacturing costs. Following this initial successful experience, they decided to further invest in the software with the introduction of the manufacturing planning module SMIRT DieBuild.

With this planning module, they will define detailed manufacturing processes for each die, integrated within the same files and the same software environment used for CNC programming and for design visualization. It automatically computes the labor for each operation in the process, for very accurate process control.

Workers on the floor will have access to the planning information directly from the same software environment they are using in production, with no need for bid sheets or for other documentation.

In July 2016, Alfred Petersen of SMIRT trained an MA Automotive Tool & Die team on the use of DieBuild. This team was formed by the responsible planning of Mike Wessels; the die engineer Morne Kleinhans; the supervisor of the machining department Louis Swanepoel; and IT professional Dave Munn; under the supervision of the plant manager Andrew Shubart.

SMIRT is a solution of Vero Software designed to support the manufacturing process of stamping dies and molds. It is made by 3D based modules for visualization, machining, cost estimation, planning and scheduling, with a great user friendliness for shop-floor environment. All the modules are perfectly integrated together to provide customers with a system capable to improve their efficiency and throughput.

