Manufacturing ERP Software for High Volume Shops

Glovia G2 from Fujitsu Glovia is available as on-premise software or cloud-based ERP. This latest version incorporates seven new modules into a flexible and scalable manufacturing ERP system.

Fujitsu Glovia, Inc. (El Segundo, CA) has unveiled Glovia G2 v3.1, the latest version of their manufacturing ERP software that includes seven new applications, along with a number of enhancements to existing Glovia G2 Glovia G2 v3.1,modules. Designed for small-, medium- and large-sized manufacturers, including Tier 1, 2 and 3 automotive suppliers, aerospace and defense, capital equipment, electronics, telecommunications, ETO/MTO and other high volume manufacturers, Glovia G2 is available as on-premise ERP software or cloud-based ERP. This latest version incorporates seven new modules into a flexible and scalable manufacturing ERP system that reduces, manages and replenishes inventory, streamlines production, cuts lead times, collaborates in real time, integrates supply chains with a manufacturer’s enterprise, and links accurate demand forecasting to production and supply.

The seven new applications delivered in Glovia G2 v3.1 include:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Unlike standalone CRM solutions that offer limited functionality, this version provides out-of-the-box visibility of the full manufacturing ERP software solution. Sales team members gain instant real-time visibility of every bit of information that will help them better serve their customers, including quotes, orders, planned delivery dates, shipments, credit limits and credit status, outstanding invoices, credits, payment disputes, inventory availability, capable-to-promise, and full history on all product quotations, sales, margins, etc. The CRM module integrates contact and calendar information on a user’s mobile devices with Glovia G2. Smart menus provide simple touchscreen navigation which, along with a tablet’s voice-to-text capabilities, make keyboard entry almost a thing of the past.

Production Sequencing. This module has been designed specifically for Assemble-to-Order, Configure-to-Order and Make- to-Order companies running mixed model production down a single or multiple lines. It’s the perfect tool for visualizing, creating and managing the mix of products flowing down a production line. Color visualization instantly provides an indication of risks of stopping the line, removal of bottlenecks and production sequences that will achieve the desired business goals. The Sequencing module leverages production rules and your planners’ experience and knowledge of the current business conditions to create a well-balanced and optimum production schedule.

Call Center. This module requires minimal effort to quickly record calls and efficiently manage activities in a wide range of business scenarios. When calls are related to equipment issues, the software provides instant visibility of equipment warranty and extended warranty coverage, enabling efficient resolution of service issues and making call center employees the hero of every customer service call.

Product Data Management (PDM) Interface. The PDM Interface enables the sharing of engineering information between CAD, PDM, PLM and any engineering package with Glovia G2. A visual, color-coded comparison screen enables the easy identification of data differences prior to data exchange and editing of data, including selection of which system and data needs to be updated.

Project Management Interface. This module enables project information to be shared between Glovia G2 and project planning applications using standard Microsoft Project XML formats. A color-coded comparison screen identifies any differences or issues prior to data exchange and enables editing of data and selection of data to be updated.

Debugger Tool. This is perfect for medium-to-larger customers who prefer to maintain an in-house development team. This module enables any programmer, whether familiar with G2 source code or not, to step through their code and examine or modify its state to help track down any issues. It uses a ‘dockable’ user interface and can be used as a Microsoft Visual Studio Add-in. A toolbar can be attached, or docked, to its parent window, or it can be detached, or floated, in its own mini-frame window.

Version Control. This system (also known as a Revision Control System or Development Control Management) allows customers to create and manage a repository of source code of computer programs, with monitored access. Every change made to the source code can be tracked, along with who made the change, why they made it, and references to problems fixed, or enhancement introduced, by the change. Version control is essential for any form of distributed, collaborative development. Whether it is the history of a large software development project, or a small customization – the ability to track each change as it was made, and to reverse changes when necessary, can make all the difference between a well-managed and controlled process and an uncontrolled ‘first come, first served’ system.

In addition to the seven new ERP software modules, Glovia G2 v3.1 features a significant number of new features and enhancements to the existing modules – with the majority based on customer feedback for the continued development of the manufacturing ERP system.

