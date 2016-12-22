Maximize Gas Cylinder Economy by Changing Switching Ranges in the Field

The 547 Series High Pressure Switchover from CONCOA can fully deplete gas cylinders while accommodating applications that require continuous delivery of gas with varying high and low outlet pressures.

CONCOA (Virginia Beach, VA) has introduced their new 547 Series High Pressure Automatic Switchover series that is designed to provide continuous high pressure, high flow delivery of non-oxidizing gases. It provides uninterrupted supply of gas in applications requiring delivery pressures up to 3,500 psig and flow rates up to 25,000 scfh with a compact, flexible design. The unique Switch Shift feature maximizes gas cylinder economy by allowing the user to change cylinder switching ranges in the field from high pressure to as low as 150 psig. This revolutionary feature enables the operator to fully deplete gas cylinders while accommodating applications where continuous delivery of gas with varying high and low outlet pressures is required. This allows the user to supply the system from a single piece of equipment, rather than the traditional method of installing two independent gas delivery systems. The 547’s dynamic cartridge internals accommodates inlet pressures up to 6,000 psig while the encapsulated seat design eliminates particulate to extend component lifecycle.

PCTFE and PEEK seat material options allow the user to meet application-specific process conditions, while standard check valve inlets on the hose glands eliminate contamination and backflow. The optional Advantium Series system monitor allows for remote monitoring of the gas source in a completed, safe, and compliant equipment package. Combined with robust materials of construction, a wide range of delivery options and manifold capabilities, the 547 maximizes flexibility and efficiency. This makes the 547 Series High Pressure Switchover an ideal fit to solve gas delivery challenges in processes such as high pressure hydrogen and air applications, aerospace component testing, laboratory combustion research, and pilot plant operations.

