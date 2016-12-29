Mobile CRM Data Available from Anywhere

Mobile CRM from Global Shop Solutions enables users to remotely view sales orders, quotes, job status, contact information and other data required to provide fast, responsive customer service.

Global Shop Solutions, Inc. (The Woodlands, TX), a leading developer of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, has released their Mobile Customer Relationship Management (CRM) product that gives sales people, customer service reps, and company executives who use the ERP system complete visibility of customer data from their smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices. “Today’s manufacturers can’t afford to get trapped behind their desks in order to access customer information from their ERP system,” says Dusty Alexander, the president of Global Shop Solutions. “Our Mobile CRM product enables our customers to view all the system data they’re accustomed to seeing in their offices from anywhere they can access the Internet.”

A giant step forward in CRM technology, Mobile CRM enables users to remotely view sales orders, quotes, job status, contact information and other data required to provide fast, responsive customer service. They use the application to manage their own activities, including creating events with reminders, submitting service ticket requests, and other internal tasks. To launch Mobile CRM, customers use an icon on their mobile devices to log into the product. Once signed in, they have complete access to all the information in their customer database. Mobile CRM is also used to customize and generate charts, graphs, tables and other data formats depending on the needs of individual users. Mobile CRM also offers several enhancements over the existing CRM module, including sales goals tracking. With this flexible tool, users can create and manage sales goals for individuals, teams, regions, or the company as a whole. As quotes and orders come in, CRM Mobile also tracks performance in terms of forecasted versus actual dollars.

Every manufacturer also needs the ability to stay on top of jobs in real-time. Global Shop Solutions makes this easier than ever with the release of their Moveable Dispatch Chart, a new addition to their Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software that enables adjustments to be made to the system-generated schedule quickly, efficiently, and accurately, saving time on the shop floor. The Moveable Dispatch Chart enables the user to see the dispatch list in chart form and allows jobs to be reordered by dragging them up and down the list or to another work center. These changes are typically made based on the demand of each work center, job due dates, and other scheduling parameters defined by the user helping improve production efficiency.

“Having a drag-and-drop system allows users to easily make minor adjustments to the schedule and group jobs together by raw material to decrease time going back and forth to inventory,” explains Mike Melzer, the vice president of operations and service at Global Shop Solutions. “This product makes it easier for users to control production in real time.”

Global Shop Solutions, Inc., 975 Evergreen Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77380, khosford@gssmail.com, www.globalshopsolutions.com.