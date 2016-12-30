Motion Industries Acquires Braas Company

The acquisition opens up new opportunities for the company in the area of industrial plant floor automation.

Motion Industries, Inc. (Birmingham, AL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (Atlanta, GA) recently announced they have acquired Braas Company (Eden Prairie, MN).

Braas Company is a leading distributor of products and services for industrial automation and control, founded in 1961 they are an employee-owned company. They have more than 150 employees and enjoy a strong automation leadership position throughout the Midwest and Southeastern U.S., with five offices and three warehouses. The company specializes in pneumatics, motion control, industrial networking, machine safety, robotics and related industrial parts. In addition, they have a strong reputation in the market as a solutions-provider, supported by a team of experienced application engineers to assist customers from concept to equipment installation, providing productivity improvements across the plant floor.

Joe Schwartz, the chief executive officer of Braas, commented about the acquisition, “After meeting with several potential buyers, we found a cultural fit with Motion Industries and are very pleased to become part of their team. Becoming part of them assures that our employees will be well-cared for in the future and that we will have the ability to continue to service our customers and represent our supplier partners in the way which they are accustomed. At the same time, we will now have access to even greater capability and resources, enabling us to accelerate the growth of our already successful business.”

“We are very pleased about the addition of this well-established company, which will open up new opportunities for us in the area of industrial plant floor automation,” stated Kevin Storer, the senior vice president of U.S. operations for Motion Industries.

“We welcome all Braas Company employees to the Motion family, and we look forward to the contributions they will make to our Company in upcoming years,” stated Tim Breen, the president and chief executive officer of Motion Industries.

www.motionindustries.com, www.genpt.com, www.braasco.com