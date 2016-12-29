The Next Generation of Adaptive Bending

LVD Synchro-Form adaptive bending technology uses a laser scanner and synchro modules (X, R, A-axes magnets) to manipulate, position and measure each bend, relaying the digital information to the TOUCH-B control, which makes adjustments to part and ram position to achieve the correct profile.

LVD Strippit, Inc. (Akron, NY) introduces Synchro-Form, the next advancement in adaptive bending technology that automatically maintains angular consistency and the required geometric profile when handling, positioning and bending large parts with multiple bends. The system overcomes the problems of accumulative error and trial-and-error bending when forming large profiles to ensure precise, efficient bending, eliminating manual operations and increasing throughput. Synchro-Form evolves LVD’s renowned adaptive bending technology, making it easy to produce accurate bends in large workpieces. The unique design of the system uses a laser scanner and synchro modules (X, R, A-axes magnets) to manipulate, position and measure each bend, relaying the digital information to the TOUCH-B control, which makes adjustments to part and ram position to achieve the correct profile. Variations are not accumulated, but are instead compensated with each bend step. Even after multiple consecutive bends, the profile will be perfectly formed.

Synchro-Form is an integrated feature of the Synchro-Form Series press brake, in models ranging from 320 tons by 13 ft (4 m) up to 3,000 tons by 46 ft (14 m) and also available in tandem, tridem and quadem configurations. These configure-to-order machine tools are typically used in the crane boom, yellow goods, lighting pole, construction, transport, agricultural, offshore, oil/ gas, and wind-power industries. LVD is a leader in adaptive bending technology. The Synchro-Form system joins their Easy-Form® Laser, a patented in-process angle monitoring system that is currently featured on all Easy-Form® press brakes. The unique Easy-Form system uses a laser and symmetrical measurement at the front and back of the die to determine the exact value of the angle of the workpiece.

Strippit, Inc. 12975 Clarence Center Road, Akron, NY 14001, 716-542-4511, Fax: 716-542-5957, tmarzullo@strippit.com, www.lvdgroup.com.