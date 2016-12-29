Robots and Automated Loading for Flexible Grinding

The Blohm Planomat HP 412 from United Grinding uses a FANUC CR-7 cobot for automated part loading and unloading. The cobot allows operators to work alongside of it with no safety fencing or light curtains.

Using a FANUC CR-7 collaborative robot (cobot), the Blohm Planomat HP 412 surface and profile grinding machine from United Grinding North America, Inc. (Miamisburg, OH) not only provides automated part loading and unloading, but also the ability for operators to work alongside the robot. The cobot does not require any type of safety fencing or light curtains and will aid the operator in handling big heavy parts and allow them to simply step up and interrupt those operations when needed. The robot will then automatically return to its task. Automation further increases the already aggressive productivity output of the Planomat HP 412, which delivers both high feed and high acceleration rates thanks to a powerful 15 kW (24.5 kW optional) grinding spindle drive, precision re-circulating ball screws and digital servo drives. The machine’s linear guideways are virtually maintenance free and its Y and Z axes sport linear glass scales for precise machine motion.

Available with the new EasyProfile control or a Siemens 840D CNC, the six machines within the Planomat HP series provide part grinding size ranges of 400 mm x 800 mm, 400 mm x 1,200 mm, 600 mm x 800 mm, 600 mm x 1,200 mm, 600 mm x 1,600 mm and 600 mm x 2,000 mm. The all-cast-iron machine beds, columns, tables and wheel heads of these machine tools provide high rigidity and vibration dampening.

United Grinding also offers the versatility of their Studer S33 universal cylindrical grinding machine equipped with an integrated flexLoad loader and robot that enable autonomous production of a wide range of part sizes and configurations. The S33 grinds complex workpieces in single clampings and can be retooled from grinding between centers to live spindle grinding in less than two minutes. The flexLoad loader, featuring the FANUC LR-Mate robot, provides a fully flexible automation solution with a large side door that eases access to the loader and a stacking method that is expandable via optional pallet stackers or conveyors.

The S33 can perform ID, OD and thread grinding operations on medium-sized workpieces in individual or batch production. Two wheelhead variants are available for the S33: A turret wheelhead with two motor spindles and an internal grinding attachment enables the processing of complex geometries in a single clamping. There is also a wheelhead for external grinding at 0 to 30 deg in production applications, or two internal grinding spindles with one external spindle. The S33 can also be fitted with a chuck workhead for chuck applications, while an optional C-axis allows the machine to perform thread and form grinding. The machine has a center height of 6.9 in (175 mm) and distance between centers of 25.6 in (650 mm) or 39.4 in (1,000 mm), with a maximum workpiece weight between centers being 176 lb (80 kg) or 264 lb (120 kg).

There is also a new type of automated loading system to use with Walter Helitronic Mini Power, Helitronic Diamond Evolution and Helitronic Essential grinding machines. The Walter Top Loader is a space-saving, cost-effective automation solution that enhances overall productivity by reducing the tool loading time during grinding operations. Equipped with a swivelling arm and single gripper, the Top Loader uses two standard Walter robot pallets: one for blanks and another for finished tools. A patent-pending teaching function makes tool pallet setups completely automatic and, depending on tool diameter, the pallets can hold up to 500 tools. With the Top Loader, tool changeover takes only 27 seconds. Because the Top Loader is integrated directly into these select machine tools, the system eliminates the need for any additional floor space to accommodate the automated loading capabilities. Its integrated design in no way restricts the machine’s working envelope.

United Grinding North America, Inc., 510 Earl Boulevard, Miamisburg, OH 45342-6411, 937-859-1975, Fax: 937-859-1115, www.grinding.com.