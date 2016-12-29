Smart Factory Shop Floor Monitoring

FactoryWiz Monitoring software from Refresh Your Memory has the ability to collect and save on machine inspection probe data. Once captured, the data can be sent to .XLS or shared with quality systems for faster improved in process review.

The FactoryWiz™ Monitoring & DNC communication package from Refresh Your Memory, Inc. (San Jose, CA), an MTConnect Partner, has always had the ability to communicate to RS232 serial controls. For Industry 4.0, it now offers a more powerful and varied Ethernet connection option by providing data transfer to/from machines acting as FTP Clients, FTP Servers, or Microsoft SMB servers. FactoryWiz Monitoring & DNC runs as a service and is always listening for sending or receiving requests. File transfers can be made from the user client, requested directly from the machine control, or automatically sent to machine drop box by the programming system as parts are scheduled for production. FactoryWiz software has the ability to collect and save on machine inspection probe data. Once captured, the data can be sent to .XLS or shared with quality systems for faster improved in process review.

Large, touch-optimized buttons make FactoryWiz easy to use for new operators. The navigation structure has been optimized to provide quick search access to specific machines, files, and folders from any device. Clearly labeled buttons are color coded to point the user to what options are available in their current state. Features used most will always be clearly visible.

Refresh Your Memory, Inc. 6920 Santa Teresa Boulevard, Suite 201, San Jose, CA 95119, 408-224-9167, www.factorywiz.com.