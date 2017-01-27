Advanced Deep Hole Drilling Systems

The Okuma MCR-A5CII-35x100 double-column machining center at Unisig is the largest double-column machine of its type in North America, with multiple heads that can process five sides of a large part in a single setup.

Unisig Deep Hole Drilling Systems (Menomonee Falls, WI) has increased the capacity of their U.S. manufacturing operations via a new Okuma machine that is the largest double-column machine of its type in North America. The machine rapidly processes the complex components that go into the company’s large-sized deep-hole drilling systems. The MCR-A5CII-35×100 double-column machining center features multiple heads that allow it to process five sides of a large part in a single setup. As a result, the company is able to manufacture high quality components for their systems in less time and at a reduced cost than if they were to use a traditional vertical machine. “This equipment allows us to produce large, high-accuracy finished parts in-house and decreases labor intensive finishing work,” says Anthony Fettig, the chief executive officer of Unisig.

The MCR-A5CII-35×100 further advances the company’s engineering capabilities and productivity levels as they continue to grow through increased demand for their deep-hole drilling systems. “While our world-class team of experts are the visionaries behind our products, we rely on the best possible technology to help bring our precision deep-hole drilling systems to life,” added Fettig. “By investing in new production equipment such as this machine, we can reduce our set-up times, improve throughput and minimize costly production errors, all of which bring added value to our customers.”

The high-speed machining center has compact auto loading/unloading attachments for true 5-sided machining. Its solid, highly rigid double-column construction helps the company achieve the tight part tolerances that are required for their large systems. The machine has a 118 in x 394 in table, 61 ton weight capacity and a 6,000 rpm 50 taper spindle for rapid production of large parts. To ensure the safe, efficient handling of the parts, the machine installation incorporates a variable-speed Konecranes® 50 ton bridge-style crane with a 40 ft span and 17 ft 1 in clearance that is operated by radio control. To prepare for installation of the new equipment, the production facility was modified to include a deep, specially engineered foundation that weighs 650 tons and has helical piers in the ground that will support the combined weight of the machine and the 50 ton crane.

Unisig has also unveiled newly developed technologies that substantially improve the operating performance while reducing the cost of their large B850 machine for on-center drilling of round workpieces used in oil and gas applications. In addition to standard BTA drilling methods, the B850 is also capable of counterboring, trepanning, and skiving and roller burnishing processes, achieving the extremely strict tolerances required by manufacturers of turbine shafts and other applications. The bed and rack-and-pinion system of this machine was retained, but the feed system is modernized to improve rigidity and reduce backlash. A new high-performance, helical-geared transmission is incorporated into a three-range, automatically shifting headstock. Incorporation of modern gearing and power train concepts simplifies construction of the machine, reducing its cost and boosting its reliability and performance.

The B850 offers a standard programmable coolant system. Combined with user-friendly controls and the other new design features, this machine allows an operator to focus on the part being machined instead of managing a wide variety of manual functions. Both the work and tool headstocks deliver 166 hp, providing the high power and torque needed to drill holes up to 7.1 in (180 mm) in nickel alloys, 8.7 in (221 mm) in carbon steel, and 12.6 in (320 mm) with counterboring. The B850 model is available with maximum drill depths ranging from 78 in to 65 ft (1.98 m to 19.81 m), and the machine bed can accommodate workpieces up to 10 tons (9,071 kg).

