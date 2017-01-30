Advanced Tig Welding for Tube and Pipe Fabrication

The Dynasty 400 and Maxstar 400 TIG welders from Miller Electric include a front-panel memory card data port for the download of software updates and the purchase of product feature expansions.

Miller Electric Manufacturing Co. (Appleton, WI) offers new Dynasty 400 and Maxstar 400 TIG welders that deliver up to 400 amps of output power and exceptional TIG and stick welding performance for applications such as pipe and tube fabrication, precision fabrication and exotic material fabrication. Replacing the Dynasty 350 model, the Dynasty 400 power source is AC/DC TIG-stick-capable and welds up to 5/8 in thick aluminum and steel in a single pass. The DC TIG-stick-capable Maxstar 400 replaces the Maxstar 350 model and welds up to 5/8 in thick steel in a single pass. Each stand-alone power source also includes the Cooler-On-Demand™ feature that operates the auxiliary cooling system only when needed for reduced noise, energy use and airborne contaminants pulled through the cooler. The added Pro-Set™ feature also eliminates guesswork when setting weld parameters, so the machine is faster to set up and easier to use.

Designed for fast and easy upgrade flexibility, these new models include a front-panel memory card data port for the download of software updates from MillerWelds.com/tigsoftware and the purchase of product feature expansions. The memory card data port provides access to the most up-to-date software so that owners can maximize their budgets and gain the best machine performance over a longer period of time. Auto-Line™ power management technology provides added convenience by allowing the machines to connect to almost any type of available input power and produce a steady, high-quality arc. Welding operators can work in more places while maintaining a steady welding output for consistently high-quality welds. The Dynasty 400 also features improved arc stability and performance, resulting in smoother welds.

As with previous Dynasty and Maxstar power sources, these new models are also fully compatible with Miller wireless remote control solutions so that welding operators can work more safely and faster up to 300 ft away (with hand control) from the power source. The elimination of cord tangles or failures also helps increase time and money savings, and precise operator control at the weld joint further improves overall weld quality.

