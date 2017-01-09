American Friction Welding Increases Capacity

Their latest Thompson machine will extend capabilities for friction welding products typically used in the semi-conductor, defense, electrical and aerospace industries.

One of North America’s largest direct drive rotary friction welding sub-contractors has picked a Thompson Friction Welding (Halesowen, UK) machine to boost its capacity. American Friction Welding, Inc. (AFW; Brookfield, WI), will shortly take delivery of the 50-ton model, which will be used to join a wide variety of components up to 8 ft in length.

The single-ended machine, which features Thompson’s latest software and HMI, new controls and hydraulics, will extend their capabilities for friction welding products typically used in the semi-conductor, defense, electrical and aerospace industries.

New machine features include a self-centering clamp, manual positional backstop, part orientation and an adaptive forge function for accurate length control. A single tool, two-axis flash removal system has also been added for detaching upset from more complex geometries.

This latest machine will bring the number of Thompson friction welders in use at AFW’s facility to nine, underlining a relationship which now spans more than 25 years.

“As a quality and technology-driven company, it’s important to maintain a competitive edge by having the most up-to-date equipment that not only increases capacity, but also shortens lead times for customers,” explained John Fischer, the president of AFW. “Thanks to an ongoing commitment to innovative technology and proven reliability at the sale and after the sale, they remain an invaluable supplier,” he added.

Thompson friction welding machines, produced at the KUKA Systems facility in Halesowen, UK are designed to join components such as hydraulic cylinders and piston rods, oil drill pipes and truck axles.

www.teamafw.com, www.thompson-friction-welding.com