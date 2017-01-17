Apex Tool Appoints New Executive

Ross Porter, Jr. is the new senior vice president and the president of their global power tools business unit.

Apex Tool Group, LLC (Sparks, MD), a global leader in industrial hand and power tools, has recently announced the appointment of Ross Porter, Jr. to their executive leadership team. As the senior vice president and the president of their global power tools business unit, he reports to James J. Roberts, the chief executive officer.

“Ross has a proven track record with deep experience in the tool industry, particularly around new product development, operations and M&A,” stated Roberts. “I look forward to his leadership in driving strategic growth and continuing to elevate our business globally.”

Porter, joins the company after holding senior executive roles, including general management, finance, corporate development and investor relations. He worked for two decades at Newell Brands in senior executive roles, most recently serving as the president of three Global Business Units where he led strong brand building and new product development initiatives for the Construction Tools/Accessories, Hardware and Office Products divisions. Earlier, he was their vice president and chief financial officer for two business groups, and was the company’s investor relations leader.

After his tenure with Newell, he joined Chamberlain Industries as their executive vice president, for corporate development, and then served as the president and chief operating officer of Controlled Products Systems Group. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin.

