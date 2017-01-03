Atlas Awarded Die Storage System Expansion Project

The application will be custom built for Wolf Appliance and incorporated into the company's exiting storage system.

Atlas Technologies (Fenton, MI) has announced the commissioning of a Die Storage System Expansion for Wolf Appliance, Inc. a division of Sub-Zero Group Inc. (Fitchburg, WI). The original Wolf Die Storage System was designed and built by Atlas in 2000. Over the last 16 years, they have consistently supported Wolf with custom built Die Change and Die Storage equipment. This new expansion project is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2017.

This custom application will be successfully incorporated into their existing storage system. The expansion includes additional die storage racks, upgraded control interface, die cart development and refurbishment. The system is designed to support the appliance industries continuous product development growth.

Atlas Technologies has been an established producer of automated solutions for the past 50 years. Known for innovative designs and equipment that service numerous industries.

“We are extremely proud and excited they have again considered our ASRS design for their die storage needs,” stated Andy Basgall, the general manager of Atlas Technologies. “We appreciate the confidence they have in our company’s ability to provide this expansion and upgrade as demonstrated through this new order award. We look forward to exceeding our customers’ expectation when it comes to design, quality and performance.”

www.atlastechnologies.com, www.subzero-wolf.com