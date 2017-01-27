Atmosphere Furnace for Heat Treating Oil and Gas Parts

The ATLAS single-chain, batch atmosphere furnace from Ipsen is used to process parts for the oil and gas industry, along with the aftermarket automotive sector.

Ipsen USA (Cherry Valley, IL) recently shipped an ATLAS atmosphere furnace, two temper furnaces, a washer, a loader and a storage table to a commercial heat treater in the Midwest. This single-chain, batch atmosphere furnace is used to process parts for the oil and gas industry, along with the aftermarket automotive sector. The single-chain ATLAS features a 36 in x 48 in x 38 in (915 mm x 1,220 mm x 965 mm) load size with a 3,500 lb (1,600 kg) load capacity. It operates at temperatures of 1,450 deg F to 1,800 deg F (788 deg C to 985 deg C) and has a quench oil capacity of 3,500 gal (13,250 L). This furnace offers some of Ipsen’s newest design features and innovations, including:

Carb-o-Prof® controls software with predictive process capabilities.

An efficient heating combustion system that provides energy and cost savings.

Cartridge-type heat fan assembly.

Variable-speed quench agitation that allows users to achieve and maintain better quenching control.

Shelf-mounted quench oil heaters and oil circulation pump.

Safety catwalks for safety and better ease of maintenance.

Ipsen USA, 984 Ipsen Road, Cherry Valley, IL 61016, 815-332-4941, Fax: 815-332-4549, www.ipsenusa.com.