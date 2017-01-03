Automated Tool Change Increases Machine Tool Capability

The Alberti Leonardo electric spindle from Koma Precision can achieve a high speed of 60,000 rpm while maintaining the spindle position and accuracy. The stop block is custom made for each machine type so that it fits perfectly.

The Leonardo electric spindle is the latest innovation from Alberti featuring automatic tool change and speeds up to 60,000 rpm. This revolutionary system from Koma Precision, Inc. (East Windsor, CT) comprises of a main tool body with indexing pin, a stop block with cable and a controller unit. The controller unit is completely integrated with the machine controller so that the main functions of the head, for example speed, can be directly controlled from the machine. The electric contacts in the stop block and the indexing pin feature a safety cover and allow electric connections only when the head is loaded into the machine spindle.

The Leonardo system can achieve a high speed of 60,000 rpm while maintaining the spindle position and accuracy. The stop block is custom made for each machine type so that it fits perfectly. A 32 ft long cable is provided to easily connect the stop block to the machine controller. This system can be retrofitted on all machines capable of installing a stop block, as well as on brand new machining centers as an add-on option. Leonardo is particularly suitable for small machining, such as drilling, milling, grinding and engraving up to a 6 mm collet, and it will definitely enhance the capability of a machine tool. The Leonardo line of angle heads is the result of continuous research and development at the Alberti Engineering and Technology Center. Alberti strongly believes in continuous improvement and has been reinvesting a significant portion of their total turnover in research and development.

