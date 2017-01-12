Automatically Optimize On-Machine Measurement Cycles

Inspection Plus with SupaTouch from Renishaw uses intelligent in-cycle decision making to implement either a one or two-touch probing strategy for each measurement routine, eliminating the need for manual optimization of on-machine positioning feedrates, measurement feedrates and strategies.

A new enhanced probing software package from Renishaw Inc. (Hoffman Estates, IL) automatically optimizes on-machine measurement cycles to minimize cycle time and maximize productivity. Inspection Plus with SupaTouch™ enhances the proven benefits of the established Inspection Plus software and features an easy-to-use optimization process that automatically determines and selects the highest feedrates a machine tool can achieve while maintaining measurement accuracy. Inspection Plus with SupaTouch optimization uses intelligent in-cycle decision making to implement either a one or two-touch probing strategy for each measurement routine and eliminates the need for manual optimization of on-machine positioning feedrates, measurement feedrates and strategies. Compared with traditional software cycles, it provides a significant cycle time reduction (up to 60 percent) on CNC machine tools.

Designed to ensure maximum accuracy, the software detects any measurements taken during machine acceleration or deceleration phases and compensates for errors by taking corrective action and re-measuring. It also introduces a calibration process that improves measurement repeatability in all directions and improves the accuracy of probe positioning during multi-axis vector moves. With this new software, users can significantly improve cycle times and on-machine measurement results, maximizing the productivity and profitability of their machine tools.

Renishaw also offers the RVP probe, a new vision measurement probe for use with their REVO 5-axis measurement system on coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) that increases the multi-sensor capability of REVO by adding non-contact inspection to the existing touch-trigger, high-speed tactile scanning and surface finish measurement capability of the system. For certain applications, non-contact inspection provides clear advantages over traditional tactile probing techniques. Thin sheet metal parts or components with large numbers of holes as small as 0.5 mm, and parts which are not suited to tactile measurement, can be fully inspected with the RVP system. RVP also gives exceptional improvements in throughput and CMM capability by utilizing the 5-axis motion and infinite positioning provided by the REVO head.

The RVP system consists of a probe and a range of modules that are automatically interchangable with all other probe options available for REVO. Data from multiple sensors is automatically referenced to a common datum. This flexibility means that the optimum tool can be selected to inspect a wide range of features, all on one CMM platform. When using RVP, part illumination is provided by integrated programmable LED lighting inside each module. Background feature enhancement is also available using backlighting combined with custom part fixturing. The RVP system is managed by the same I++ DME compliant interface as REVO and full user functionality is provided by Renishaw’s MODUSTM metrology software. New MODUS vision software capability includes RVP configuration, image processing with application specific options, and automatic image storage for review and further analysis.

