Automatically Secure Loads to Pallets

Developed to increase speed and improve efficiency in packaging and material handling, the Tornado Perfect Storm from TAB Industries wraps common pallet loads in 15 seconds, versus the 60 seconds or more for horizontal turntable wrappers, and requires only a single operator.

The Tornado Perfect Storm is a fully automated orbital wrapping system from TAB Industries, LLC (Reading, PA) that automatically and continuously wraps palletized loads to their pallets to create secure, stable, unitized loads that remain intact throughout the supply chain. The Perfect Storm features patent-pending technology that automatically senses the presence of a pallet load, then automatically wraps plastic stretch film 360 deg around and under both the pallet and its load. The Perfect Storm includes an integrated, powered conveyor to stage and automatically feed the palletized loads into the wrapping ring and to discharge them wrapped and ready for warehousing and transportation.

The Perfect Storm is a fully automated orbital wrapping system that accommodates pallet loads of virtually unlimited lengths and includes a PLC controller with selections based on the size of the pallet, number of wraps and locations of wraps on the pallet load to customize wrapping to the weight, shape, dimensions and other characteristics. Developed to increase speed and improve efficiency in packaging and material handling, the Tornado Perfect Storm wraps common pallet loads in 15 seconds, versus the 60 seconds or more for horizontal turntable wrappers, and requires only a single operator. The Perfect Storm is manufactured in the company's Reading headquarters and ships with a full warranty ready to plug in and operate.

TAB Industries, LLC, 2525 North 12th Street, Reading PA 19605, 610-921-0012, info@tabwrapper.com, www.tabwrapper.com.