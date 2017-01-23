Best Carbide Cutting Tools Partners with Ceratizit

This partnership makes them part of a global cutting tool organization.

Best Carbide Cutting Tools, LLC (Rancho Dominguez, CA) has joined global carbide specialist, Ceratizit Group (Mamer, Luxemburg). Through this partnership, they will have access to Ceratizit’s technologies and expertise that will help the company to improve its manufacturing process, technical capabilities, and quality of tooling, with the goal of ultimately adding greater value for their customers.

For the first time in their 37-year history, Best Carbide becomes part of a global cutting tool organization. They will continue to operate as they have in the past and honor all existing customer and vendor relationships moving forward, but now with full support from Ceratizit. The agreement is a win for both companies.

At the start of 2016, Best Carbide relocated to a 46,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility located in Rancho Dominguez, CA. They operate one of the largest collections of Swiss-made CNC grinding machines in the country, specializing in micro tools and special tool applications.

www.bestcarbide.com, www.ceratizit.com