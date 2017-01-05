Bunting Magnetics Acquires Master Magnets

The acquisition will enhance their global foundation with new manufacturing capabilities and the opportunity to sell into new markets.

Bunting® Magnetics Co. (Newton, KS), a leader in magnet and magnetic equipment design, manufacturing and distribution, has announced they have signed an agreement to acquire Master Magnets Ltd (Redditch, UK), a manufacturer of magnetic separation equipment that provides a complete line of magnetic separation, recycling and metal detection equipment to several industries worldwide through a worldwide network of distributors. The acquisition will build on and complement Bunting’s global foundation already in place through broadened customer reach, new manufacturing capabilities and the opportunity to sell into new markets.

“We’re thrilled to add them to our family of companies,” commented Bob Bunting, the president and chief executive officer of Bunting. “We value their longstanding success and are committed to sharing engineering and manufacturing strengths while providing their employees the resources they need to build on this success. Plus, their company perfectly complements ours in terms of innovation, quality, products and providing magnetic solutions through individual components and complete systems. Joining forces decisively extends our status as a leading global supplier of magnetic equipment and is a significant milestone in the company’s history.”

Simon Ayling, the managing director of Bunting Magnetics Europe, who will assume operations management responsibility of this new division, stated, “Master Magnets has deep customer relationships in new markets for us such as mining, quarrying and aggregate. We are especially excited to now be able offer a large line of ATEX approved electromagnets and mineral separation equipment, as well as the company being a recognized, trusted brand in magnetic separation which has remarkable products created by remarkable people. It’s exciting to combine our strengths and expertise. Together, we have nearly 100 years of experience in magnetic separation.”

Adrian Coleman, the general manager of Master Magnets stated, “This acquisition is excellent news for our team, who are joining a company with international standing and a shared vision for growth. We will continue to focus on ensuring our UK operations perform seamlessly for our customers who will also benefit from this new partnership. We’re excited for this new future that awaits our company as part of the Bunting family.” The company was founded in 1978 and currently has 26 employees. They will continue to operate out of their Redditch, UK headquarters.

www.buntingmagnetics.com