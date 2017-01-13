Cad-Based Metrology Software for Automatic Path Generation

QVI ZONE3 from Optical Gaging Products is next-generation metrology software that offers full 3D CAD-based programming in a multi-sensor measurement environment.

Optical Gaging Products (OGP®; Rochester, NY), a division of Quality Vision International (QVI®), offers QVI ZONE3 CAD-based metrology software for use on their innovative SmartScope® Quest 300 multi-sensor dimensional measurement system and the rest of the SmartScope family of systems. QVI ZONE3 is next-generation metrology software that offers full 3D CAD-based programming in a multi-sensor measurement environment. ZONE3 includes the full range of geometric measurement capabilities, as well as advanced features such as automatic path generation, animation-assisted alignment tools, real-time virtual machine kinematics, a graphical probe builder, and a universal construction tool. ZONE3 can be configured for specific user needs, offering custom user forms and variables, report formatting, dynamic reporting with measurement result flyouts displayed on the 3D part model, and part family programming. This powerful metrology software also features available integral GD&T evaluation, with animated GD&T tolerance zones, and simultaneous requirement analysis.

The SmartScope Quest 300 is an innovative multi-sensor metrology system offering micron-level measurement accuracy within a generous 300 mm x 300 mm x 250 mm XYZ travel to accommodate a multitude of parts. Quest verifies critical dimensions of a wide range of medical components, from orthopedic implants such as intervertebral disc spacers, artificial discs, tibial and femoral knee implants, and tibial and talar ankle implants, to the stem, ball and cup of prosthetic ball joints. Quest can also measure syringe and tubing components. Quest’s integral metrology software acquires and analyzes data from multiple sensors anywhere within the system’s measurement volume, while supporting essential 21 CFR Part 11 regulatory requirements.

OGP also offers the newest version of SmartProfile® from KOTEM, a leading dimensional analysis software that is used for compliance of geometrical dimensions and tolerances to accepted global standards. A host of new features in SmartProfile simplify complex measurement problems and make it easier than ever to confirm design intent and GD&T compliance. These features include support of tolerancing standards ASME Y14.5M-1994, ASME Y14.5-2009 and ISO 1101, creation of projects with new CAD and point import ribbons, clearly displayed visual results, and a new graphical and text reporting module.

Optical Gaging Products, 850 Hudson Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621, 585-544-0400, Fax: 585-544-8092, info@ogpnet.com, www.ogpnet.com.